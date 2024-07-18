Iconic Blackpool nightclub Rumours returns for 'home before dark' reunion party at Trilogy in Talbot Road
One of the resort’s most missed and best-loved nightclubs returns this summer when Trilogy turns back the clock to relive those Rumours glory days at its original home in Talbot Road.
Stacey Penney, the new manager at Trilogy, is inviting everyone back to the dance floor on Saturday, August 3 - including former staff, managers, door staff, DJ's and of course, all the party people who made the club such a special night out in its 80s/90s heyday.
Rumours opened in 1983 and quickly became an iconic part of the nightclub scene – it was the place everyone headed to. It was at its height of popularity in the 1990s but sadly closed in 2014.
The Rumours Reunion will be an over 30s ‘home before dark’ party taking place from 3pm to 8pm on Saturday, August 3.
Manager Stacey said: “Yes, yes, yes you heard right, The amazing Rumours Fun Pub is doing it's first reunion at the original building which is now Trilogy nightclub.
“We will be partying from 3pm until 8pm on 3rd August, so get your babysitters booked, get your dancing shoes ready and book yourselves a ticket online on www.trilogyblackpool.com for the hottest party this summer!”
Stacey added: “Expect to see the DJ´s you loved and made you dance the night away and we will get you home before dark unless you want to stay and party.
“We’ll also have a great range of non-alcoholic drinks available on the day and will be providing free pizzas to keep them energy levels going.
“We are looking to invite old managers, staff, door staff & DJ's down and of course all you beautiful customers that made Rumours the special club it was.”
Tickets are £5
Feeling nostalgic? Revisit those memorable nights with these retro pictures from the legendary nightclub from the 80s, 90s and 2000s...
At the time of closure Steve Lynton, who DJ’d under the name Steve Martell at the club, said: "In its heyday, there were 12,000 local Rumours members who went to the club because they knew it was safe. And the list of celebrities we had is endless, every other week there was someone famous going in.
