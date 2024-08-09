Iconic Lancaster Bomber set to return to the skies at the Blackpool Air Show 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The iconic plane will be on display in Lancashire this weekend to wow crowds!

The Lancaster Bomber will return to the 2024 display season over the skies of Blackpool this weekend.

The iconic Lancaster, flown by the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, will take display at the annual air show over the Lancashire resort.

It follows extensive winter maintenance and a pause in flying following the sad loss of Sqn Ldr Mark Long in May of this year.

This weekend’s Blackpool Air Show is hoped to be first of many shows the Lancaster Bomber will appear | BAE Systems

This weekend’s air shows at Blackpool and Compton Abbas, Wiltshire are hoped to be the first of many to appear on their schedule for the rest of the 2024 season.

The extensive winter maintenance included the replacement of the aircraft’s tailplane, something which BAE Systems has supported BBMF with as the design advisor for the Lancaster Bomber.

The BBMF’s Lancaster, PA474, is one of only two Lancasters still flying in the world today.

Designed and built by Avro in Manchester during the Second World War, the Lancaster Bomber came into RAF service in 1942 becoming the main heavy bomber of the RAF fleet and was famously involved in the daring Dambusters’ raid in May 1973.

Today PA474, displays regularly alongside other aircraft of the BBMF and occasionally alongside modern aircraft such as the Typhoon, designed and manufactured by BAE Systems at its sites in Warton and Samlesbury, Lancashire.

The RAF Typhoon Display Team is scheduled to be among the aircraft wowing the crowds over Blackpool this weekend.

Dr Paul Needham, Chief Engineer of Historic Aircraft at BAE Systems’ Air sector, said: “It’s a real honour to be part of the Lancaster, not just because of the RAF and the heritage it brings, but also the heritage for BAE Systems.

The Bomber has had to undergo a series of regeneration projects to get it back in the skies. | MARK WRIGHT

“Through our predecessor companies we’ve been designing aircraft from the 1940s and that will go right through to future generations.”

Having first flown more than 80 years ago, some parts of the Lancaster’s airframe are beyond repair.

This has been one of the largest and most complex airframe renewal programmes of work in the aircraft’s history.

Joshua, an Engineering Degree Apprentice at BAE Systems, said: “We’ve got so much exciting work going on at the moment.

“What excites me about this is when you look at the Lancaster, you see a real legacy. I feel like at the moment, with so much work coming into BAE Systems, as someone starting their career, I feel like I have the opportunity to make a little bit of a legacy.”