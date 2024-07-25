Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From flight simulators to thrilling demonstrations, the Farnborough Air Show was a blast.

BAE Systems are now seen as a global brand in the world of aerospace and I was able to join them at one of the country’s biggest air shows.

The Farnborough Air Show brings together hundreds of businesses ranging from small start-up non-profit organisations to much bigger and well-known names such as Qatar Airways and BAE Systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These companies from the aerospace and defence sectors helped to put on a day full of fascinating demonstrations, thrilling shows and a look at what exciting projects they are working on.

BAE Systems are in a trilateral agreement with Italy and Japan over the development of a new fighter jet. | NW

Upon arrival at the air show, I first entered the BAE Systems hangar which was a huge space filled with all the latest technology that the company had on display.

While many people in Lancashire may have heard of BAE Systems and know they create planes and fighter jets, what I learnt at the air show is that the company develops so much more than that.

For example, as they are one of the biggest apprentice hirers in the UK, they have created a number of different training resources such as Project canDLE and Project Kate that mix AI and human teaching for the best learning experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I got to experience the latest flight simulators created by BAE Systems including one of the Typhoon fighter jet. | NW

Another training resource is their ultra-realistic flight simulators where I was lucky enough to have a go flying in one of their Typhoon fighter jet simulators which was unbelievably advanced!

I also received a tour around their Falcon Works centre which is a new development of all things drones and surveillance which they say ‘advances the innovation of future air power’.

What was interesting about the BAE Systems exhibition is that, despite being a global brand with partners across the world such as Italy and Japan, they are still very much deep-rooted in Lancashire and the North West.

While many businesses were limited to a stall in an exhibition hall, BAE Systems had a whole hangar to themselves. | NW

Simon Barnes, Managing Director of BAE Systems said: “We are proud to be from Lancashire and with bases in Warton and Samlesbury, the North West really is the UK’s hub for all things aerospace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We employ thousands of people across Lancashire and want to give back to the community even in sectors such as education as we have connections with the likes of UCLAN.”

Aside from the BAE Systems hangar, walking around the show I saw so much innovative technology from things such as a taxi plane to the latest sustainability efforts.

While there was a lack of flying demonstrations, I still managed to catch a number of fighter jets performing tricks in the air as onlookers watched in mesmerisation.