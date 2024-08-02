Visitors to Blackpool Air Show can get up close and personal with a Red Arrow on August 10 and 11
The RAF has announced it will be bringing a life-size replica of the world’s most iconic aerobatic plane on to Blackpool Promenade throughout the free event on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 August.
With its distinctive livery, the Hawk jet will take pride of place in the Air Show Village on the Tower Festival Headland, giving visitors a unique opportunity to climb into the cockpit and get a taste of what it is like to be a Red Arrows pilot.
Meanwhile, the Red Arrows display team will be performing at the Air Show on both days, opening the programme on Saturday with a majestic entrance over The Blackpool Tower, and then providing a spectacular closing finale to the programme on Sunday.
This year, the Reds are performing a brand new display with new shapes and manoeuvres with a return to their traditional Diamond Nine formation to mark their 60th anniversary.
They will be joined on both days by the RAF Typhoon display team, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Wingwalkers and some of the world’s most amazing civil and military flying machines.
Back on the ground, there will be plenty to see and do in the Air Show Village, located between Central and North Piers.
It will include a wide range of stalls, attractions and food concessions, with military vehicles, weapon stands, attractions, and information and official merchandise stalls for various aircraft that will be performing over the weekend.
Here, there will be an opportunity to meet the ground crew of some of the aircraft and meet serving members of the forces, ask them about what they do and look at the equipment they use on a regular basis.
Official Air Show programmes are now on sale at the Tourist Information Centre and they will be available to purchase from our stand in the Air Show Village during the two-day event.
Last year, the Air Show was one of the region’s biggest events, attracting an estimated 350,000 people to the Promenade over the two days.
Visitors are encouraged to get there early to avoid any traffic congestion. The Air Show Village will be open from 10am each day giving visitors plenty to see and do before the flying programme starts at 2pm each day.
Note that there will be some overspill parking at Blackpool Airport, which will be signposted from Squires Gate Lane.
For further information and to book accommodation and other entertainment during your stay in Blackpool go to www.visitblackpool.com