Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Blackpool next month for its famous annual Air Show.

Visitors will line the Promenade for the iconic event, which will attract an estimated 350,000 people over the two days.

Crowds can expect to see the RAF, the Red Arrows, and much more in the skies above Blackpool. The best thing is that the whole event is free for everyone.

The Blackpool Air show will take place on August 10 and 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not just in the sky where the action is happening. There will also be attractions, stalls, and much more down on the ground in Blackpool at the Air Show Village. It is located on the Tower Festival Headland and will be open from 10 am-6 pm on both days.

Visitors can relax in the bars and restaurants along the Blackpool promenade and enjoy the displays.

The shows will feature aircrafts such as the Red Arrows Team and the RAF Typhoon which has a top speed of 1400mph. Another one of the shows will be the Battle of Memorial Service, which will include Spitfires, Hurricanes and Lancasters.

For the best views of the airshow, make sure to secure your spot on the Central and North Piers. With such a high-profile event, the best seats are sure to fill up fast. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to witness the Blackpool Air Show in all its glory.

The Red Arrows were stationed at Blackpool Airport ahead of the event (Credit: Matthew Horwood/ Getty)

The times for the Blackpool Air Show on Saturday 10 August:

14:00- RAF Red Arrows.

14:32- Calidus AutoGyro

14:45- Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

15:06 - L-39 Albatross

15:19 - Team Raven Display

15:39 - Rich Goodwin Pitts Special

15: 54 - PBY-5A Catalina

16:07 - Chipmunk T10

16:19 - AeroSuperBatic Wingwalkers

16:42 - Navy Wings Swordfish

16:55 - Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight

17:13 - RAF Typhoon FGR4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Spitfire takes to the air during Blackpool Air Show

The flight times for the Blackpool Air Show on Sunday, August 11 are:

14:00 - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

14:21 - Navy Wings Swordfish

14:34- Chipmunk T10

14:46 - AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers

15:09 - Team Raven Display Team

15:30 - PBY-5A Catalina

15:43 - L-39 Albatros

15:56 - Rich Goodwin Pitts Special

16:11 - Calidus AutoGyro

16:24 - Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight

16:42- RAF Typhoon FGR4

17:00 - RAF Red Arrows.