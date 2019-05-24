David Walliams arrives at Flakefleet Primary School by helicopter to visit BGT's singing schoolchildren

David Walliams surprised the pupils at Flakefleet Primary School with an impromptu reading from his new children's book - after making a dramatic arrival by helicopter.

The Britain's Got Talent judge and children's author used his golden buzzer to send the singing schoolchildren through to the live final during the first episode of this year's series.

David Walliams during a visit to Flakefleet Primary School in Fleetwood

Walliams, 47, said he "couldn't resist" paying them a visit to see how their preparations were coming along.

Walliams also offered the children a preview of his new book, The World's Worst Teachers, reading to the school during an assembly.

He said: "Where better to launch The World's Worst Teachers than a school with some of the best teachers ever.

"Their appearance on BGT filled me with such joy that I couldn't resist visiting the school myself."

The boys and girls, aged five to 11, performed a choreographed routine to Don't Stop Me Now by Queen led by their headmaster Dave McPartlin during the first episode of this series.

McPartlin had worn a Union Jack onesie and burst into tears before embracing his students.

He said: "He was so lovely with all the children and staff and had time for everyone, what an absolute gentleman.

"Not only did we have David read to us and answer lots of questions, but we also got a sneak preview of his new book The World's Worst Teachers before it's even been released and I don't think he's ever done that before.

"Our children will never forget the memories that have been made today and that's what school is all about."

The former Little Britain star is recognised as one of the most popular children's authors in a generation.

His books, including 2008 debut The Boy In The Dress, and follow-ups Mr Stink, Gangsta Granny and Ratburger, have topped best-seller lists.

Walliams was earlier this month named a patron for The Prince William Award, launched by the royal in 2017 to help young people develop good character, confidence and resilience.

The World's Worst Teachers will be published on June 27.