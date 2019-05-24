PICTURES: David Walliams surprises the pupils at Flakefleet Primary School in Fleetwood with an impromptu BGT visit
David Walliams flew into Flakefleet Primary School with a reading from his new children's book - after making a dramatic arrival by helicopter.
Walliams, 47, said he "couldn't resist" paying them a visit to see how their preparations were coming along. Read about his visit here
The Britain's Got Talent judge and children's author used his golden buzzer to send the singing schoolchildren through to the live final during the first episode of this year's series.
Walliams also offered the children a preview of his new book, The World's Worst Teachers, reading to the school during an assembly.
