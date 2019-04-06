School’s Britain’s Got Talent performance reduces TV’s Ant to tears

Youngsters from a Fleetwood primary school reduced TV star Ant McPartlin to tears during Britain’s Got Talent.

Flakefleet Primary School’s entry, set to be screened on the ITV show tonight, was a heart-warming performance of Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen.

File photo dated 18/01/19 of Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly at the London Palladium. Ant McPartlin will be reunited with his long-term presenting partner Declan Donnelly when Britain's Got Talent returns to screens this weekend. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday April 5, 2019. The TV star took a step back from his work commitments following his arrest for drink-driving in March last year, and Donnelly hosted the live Britain's Got Talent shows alone. See PA story SHOWBIZ BGT. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The youngsters, aged between five and 11, were dressed in an array of costumes including firemen, space rockets, rabbits and dinosaurs

Ant, who last year stepped down from TV commitments following a drink-driving conviction, will be seem crying and embracing his co-presenter Declan Donnelly during a performance by Lancashire’s Flakefleet Primary School, aged between five and 11.

The presenter was fighting back tears but become overwhelmed after being embraced by his co-host.

Flakefleet may have been making its ITV debut but the school is no stranger to being in the spotlight.

At the end of last year the school, on Northfleet Avenue, managed to get its Christmas song, Light Up, in the top 40 after an impressive promotion backed by a number of famous stars.

The school has also become well known for its online videos, including an impressive mock-Royal wedding filmed in tribute to the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last summer.

Flakefleet head teacher Dave McPartlin, who is no relation to Ant, says such experiences are inspirational to the children and broaden their learning experiences.

On Britain’s Got Talent, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams are also set to return to judge the variety acts at the London Palladium and The Lowry in Manchester.

Viewers will be welcomed back by McPartlin and Donnelly in a skit which will see them jump into a taxi to the London Palladium, with McPartlin quipping: “Right, let’s get on with the show.”