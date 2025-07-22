The hit musical Chicago has finally arrived in Blackpool and below is everything you need to know if you’ve not seen it already!

Chicago is on at the Blackpool Winter Gardens Opera House between Monday, July 22 and Saturday, July 26.

The “sexiest musical ever” (as described by Metro) stars Strictly Come Dancing Professional Dancer and TV Star Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart and West End and TV star Darren Day as Billy Flynn.

Last night was Chicago’s opening night at the Opera House and if you’re still yet to see it, we’ve provided the following explainer to let you know what to expect - or to convince you to grab a ticket if you haven’t already...

Chicago cast (l to r) Djalenga Scott, Janette Manrara and Darren Day arrive at the Winter Gardens Opera House. | submit

What can we expect from Chicago?

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart ( Janette Manrara), a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly (played by Djalenga Scott), by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.

Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, Chicago’s sexy, sassy score with one show-stopping song after another includes “Razzle Dazzle”, “Cell Block Tango”, and “All That Jazz”.

The show boasts 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy® and thousands of standing ovations.

What have the stars said about their arrival in Blackpool?

Janette Manrara | submit

Before arriving in Blackpool, Janette sat down for a chat with one of reporters.

The American star told us: “Blackpool’s one of my favourite places in the UK. We go there every year with Strictly and it always lands around my birthday, so I’ve celebrated more birthdays there than anywhere else.

“Normally I’m here in November, so to explore it in July is a real treat. I definitely want to take the cast to the Tower for afternoon tea and a dance. I’ve told them they have to see the ballroom with the big organ!”

You can read that full interview here.

Darren was unfortunately unable to chat before he arrived in town for Chicago but the star has spoken of his love for Blackpool with us many times before.

The last time the spoke to us, in 2023, the now 57-year-old said: “I don't make any secret of the fact that I love Blackpool. I absolutely love Blackpool. It represents a very happy time in my life. You know, 1996 when we did six months of ‘Summer Holiday’ here. It was such a successful summer season, we took £3.8 million at the box office and I mean, look, you know, my career that year was incredible and it was very exciting things so I love Blackpool. Plus we used to come here when I was a kid”.

Darren also has a bitter sweet connection to the seaside town - the tragic Blackpool school girl Charlene Downes was a super fan of his and they had met multiple times before her disapperance in 2003.

The Celebrity Big Brother star even spoke in a documentary about Charlene’s disappearance, the trailer for which you can find above.

Darren Day | submit

Are there still tickets available for Chicago?

Yes, there are still tickets for the remaining five evening shows (starting at 7:30pm) and the extra matinees on Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets start from £26.70.

You can purchase them online here or call 0844 770 0593.

The Winter Gardens Box Office is also located on Church Street and is open daily from 11am to 3pm, and also between 6pm and 8pm on event days.