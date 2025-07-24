A primary school in St Annes was treated to a very famous guest as it

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Thomas’ CE Primary School recently hosted a vibrant and enriching Circus Week, offering pupils a unique opportunity to explore the world of circus arts, history, and creativity through a carefully planned series of workshops, visits, and hands-on learning experiences.

The week began with a very special guest Norman Barrett MBE, the celebrated Ringmaster from the Blackpool Tower Circus who also made multiple TV appearances, perhaps most notabley with Charlie Cairoli in Right Charlie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

90-year-old Norman, known for his decades of experience and his famous performing budgies, spoke to the children about his life in the circus, his own family and his acts, as well as sharing fascinating stories and answering questions from curious young minds.

Norman Barrett MBE with pupils from St Thomas' CE Primary School. | submit

What else went on during Circus Week?

Throughout the week, every child took part in circus skills workshops, where they tried their hand at juggling, plate spinning, balancing and other traditional circus activities.

These sessions were designed to build confidence, coordination and teamwork in a fun and supportive environment.

In addition, the school partnered with Blackpool and Fylde College’s Art Department, who led creative art workshops for all year groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children explored circus themes through drawing, painting, and mixed media, producing colourful and imaginative artwork inspired by famous clowns and performers.

Read More The 15 best Fylde Coast primary schools for pupils reading, writing and maths

A major highlight of the week was a whole-school trip to the Blackpool Tower Circus, where all pupils and staff enjoyed a live performance.

A school spokesperson said the visit was great fun and a real treat to be in such a historic building and enjoying the thrills of the acts and the silliness of the clowns!

The theme week was not only entertaining but also educational: children learned about the history of the Blackpool Tower, the evolution of circus performance, and iconic figures such as Charlie Cairoli, Mooky the Clown, and Mr Boo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also explored the different types of acts that make up a traditional circus, from acrobats and aerialists to clowns and learned about the challenges made to have animal-free performances in circus’.

Pupils took part in circus skills workshops and went on a trip to the Blackpool Tower Circus | submit

What was said about the week?

Headteacher, Mrs Lindsay Walton, said: “It’s a joy and a privilege to be able to plan such amazing weeks full of fun and learning for our children. Our annual theme weeks are such a thrill for the whole school.

“This year’s theme of ‘The Circus’ has been a wonderful way to combine creativity, physical activity and cultural education in a way that truly engages our pupils. The children and the staff learned so much and they absolutely had a blast!

“We are grateful to all those who came and led sessions in our school and inspired our children. Thanks must go to Year 1 teacher, Mrs Karen Eaves, who masterminded the week’s wonderful activities”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school added that “this year’s Circus Week is part of St Thomas CE Primary School’s ongoing commitment to providing broad, balanced and memorable learning experiences that go out and about and beyond the classroom, inspiring curiosity, celebrating local heritage and bringing learning to life”.