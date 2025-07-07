The latest official primary school league table sees each school awarded a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths.

The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

The proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’ is included in the league table.

According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

We have scoured the latest data to see which 15 schools on the Fylde Coast had the best performance.

You can also see the worst-performing Fylde Coast primary schools here .

The list excludes special schools. Not all schools had scores listed.

1 . Best Fylde Coast primary schools Take a look at the 15 best Fylde Coast primary schools for pupils reading, writing and maths

2 . Larkholme Primary School (no. 15) 76% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024

3 . Lytham Hall Park Primary School (no. 14) 77% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024

4 . Westcliffe Primary Academy (no. 13) 77% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024

5 . Strike Lane Primary School (no. 12) 77% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024