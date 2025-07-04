The worst Fylde Coast primary schools for reading, writing & maths

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:12 BST

These are the 15 worst-performing primary schools on the Fylde Coast, according to reading, writing and maths attainment.

The latest official primary school league table sees each school awarded a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths.

The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

The proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’ is included in the league table.

According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

We have scoured the latest data to see which 15 schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyrehad the worst performance.

The list excludes special schools. Not all schools had scores listed.

Take a look at the worst Fylde Coast primary schools for reading, writing & maths.

1. Worst Fylde Coast primary schools

Take a look at the worst Fylde Coast primary schools for reading, writing & maths. | Google Maps

48% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024

2. Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School

48% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024 | Google Maps

48% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024

3. St Cuthbert's Catholic Academy

48% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024 | Google Maps

48% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024

4. St Teresa's Catholic Primary School

48% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024 | Google Maps

47% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024

5. Mereside Primary Academy

47% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024 | Google Maps

43% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024

6. Weeton St Michael's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

43% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024 | Google Maps

