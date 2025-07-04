The latest official primary school league table sees each school awarded a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths.

The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

The proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard ’ is included in the league table.

According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

We have scoured the latest data to see which 15 schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyrehad the worst performance.

The list excludes special schools. Not all schools had scores listed.

1 . Worst Fylde Coast primary schools Take a look at the worst Fylde Coast primary schools for reading, writing & maths.

2 . Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School 48% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024

3 . St Cuthbert's Catholic Academy 48% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024

4 . St Teresa's Catholic Primary School 48% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024

5 . Mereside Primary Academy 47% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024

6 . Weeton St Michael's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School 43% of pupils met expected standard in reading, writing & maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024