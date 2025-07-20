As the iconic musical Chicago dances its way to Blackpool Winter Gardens next week, Janette Manrara reflects on seaside celebrations, life on tour and living her theatre dream.

Blackpool has long held a special place in Janette Manrara’s heart, so it’s no surprise the Strictly Come Dancing star is thrilled to be back. This time swapping sequins for the spotlight as Roxie Hart in the smash-hit musical Chicago.

Janette said: “Blackpool’s one of my favourite places in the UK. We go there every year with Strictly and it always lands around my birthday, so I’ve celebrated more birthdays there than anywhere else.”

This time, however, she’s excited to enjoy the Fylde coast in its full summer glory.

“Normally I’m here in November, so to explore it in July is a real treat. I definitely want to take the cast to the Tower for afternoon tea and a dance. I’ve told them they have to see the ballroom with the big organ!”

Known for lighting up the Strictly stage this is Janette’s first foray into musical theatre and what a debut. Playing the ambitious and cunning Roxie Hart, she leads a cast bringing all the razzle-dazzle of 1920s Chicago to life.

She said: “It’s been incredible. Chicago is one of my all-time favourites. The fact that it’s my first professional musical and it’s this show - well, it’s humbling.”

Audiences up and down the country clearly agree with packed-out performances and roaring ovations.

Chicago The Musical comes to Blackpool's Winter Gardens in July | submit

Janette said: “We’ve had so many sell-out shows. People have been waiting at the stage door, cheering, telling us how much they loved it. That kind of reaction - it really hits home how powerful live theatre can be.”

Despite Roxie’s questionable choices, Janette has found a deep connection with her character.

“She’s not a great person, but everyone can relate to her desire for more. We’ve all had moments in life where we wanted something bigger - whether in love, work, or dreams. Roxie just takes it to the extreme!”

That drive is something Janette knows all about, she said: “I’ve always dreamed big. I’ve worked hard for everything and I’ve been lucky, yes - but I’ve chased my goals. That’s why I understand Roxie. She’s a dreamer too.”

Janette is full of praise for her castmates including Chicago co-star Darren Day, who recently celebrated his birthday on stage.

She said: “He’s the kindest man, so talented and warm. We all get on so well. The scenes I do with him on stage are amazing. He’s a phenomenally great singer, great actor and so it's just been really nice to work with him.

“Joshua Lloyd plays my husband and we joke that he's my husband on tour on stage and off stage because we do everything together and then Jordan Lee Davies who plays Mary Sunshine, is just a really wonderful friend.

She also shares a special bond with Djalenga Scott who plays Velma Kelly.

“We’re both mums, both the same age, and we just clicked. She’s like the taller version of me!”

Even offstage, the cast camaraderie shines - especially when Brenda Edwards (who has played Matron ‘Mama’ Morton) treats the company to home-cooked mac and cheese.

“She’s an amazing cook, and an even more incredible performer.”

With its iconic score, sharp choreography and darkly witty story Chicago remains a timeless classic and for Janette, it’s the ultimate crowd-pleaser.

The dancer performs in Chicago The Musical at the Winter Gardens between July 21- July 26 | Getty Images

She said: “Chicago was is ahead of its time. It’s led by two strong women - not the typical ‘girl-next-door’ types, but bold self-aware characters who aren’t afraid to do whatever it takes to get what they want.

“They’re not perfect, but they’re powerful and that’s what makes them so fascinating. Honestly, I can’t believe the show was written when it was - it feels like something that could have been created today. It’s timeless.

“There’s so much going on in the world that’s tough, but when you come to Chicago you escape. You get lost in the music, the dancing, the glamour and you leave with a huge smile on your face.”

As Strictly gears up for another series, Janette will soon be back supporting her husband Aljaž Škorjanec as rehearsals begin.

She said: “I’m trying to enjoy every minute of this summer. Being in Blackpool, performing this show and celebrating another birthday here - it just feels right.”

Chicago runs at the Blackpool Winter Gardens from Monday. Tickets are selling fast.