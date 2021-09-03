Revival Festival at Norbreck Castle Hotel is back with The Parka Monkeys, Blurb, Kopycat Killers, Think 182 and more

Revival Music Festival starts tonight and tickets are selling fast

Kicking off at the Norbreck Castle Hotel - the two-day event brings together a host of '90s and noughties favourites, along with several guest local bands.

Revival organiser Jamie Truelove said they'd had a great response to the event so far: “We are delighted to be back with this amazing festival.

“The line-up this year is stronger than ever – and there really is something for everyone!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With the great indoor setting there really is no need to worry about what the weather may be doing outside.

“Tickets are selling fast so we are urging people to purchase without delay to avoid missing out on what promises to be one of the most exciting live events on the Blackpool calendar this season!”

The event starts Friday night at 6.30pm with Kings of the Stone Age (Queens of the Stone Age) followed by Tofu Fighters (Foo Fighters) and Think 182 (Green Day and Blink 182) with the night being headlined and brought to a close by the awesome Kopycat Killers (The Killers).

On Saturday evening, from 5pm there is a stellar line up dedicated to the biggest UK bands of recent years, including Kaiser Thiefs (Kaiser Chiefs) followed by local favourites, The Parka Monkeys (Arctic Monkeys, The Jam and more) Blurb (Blur) and closing with a tribute to Manchester with The Complete Stones Roses (The Stone Roses) and Oasiss UK (Oasis).