Review: Swan Lake performed by Russian State Ballet of Siberia at Blackpool Grand

Drama, romance and plenty of wow factor moments dazzled a full-house at the Russian State Ballet of Siberia's latest tour performance.

With the pandemic forcing the annual tour to miss out on performing in 2021, this year's iconic show was even more special as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

From the haunting violin intro to the closing bars, the orchestra sets the tone for an enrapturing performance. The unmistakable Tchaikovsky score is brought to life by chief conductor Anatoly Tchepurnoi, who jovially fist-bumps the audience to lift spirits in the front rows; a gesture that gets rapturous laughter in return.

Russian state ballet of Siberia

As Prince Siegfried, Yury Kudryavtsev is an absolute joy to watch as he leaps with power and passion. Elena Svinko dances the role of Odette/Odile with panache and enviable technical skills as she breezes through 32 fouettes.

The lighting, dry ice, and the screen projection all create a twilight atmosphere for the final scene that simply leaves an eager crowd wanting more. The linked-up dancers glide like ripples in the water, building to a thunderous crescendo.

Scenes at the palace showcase the fabulous costumes designed by Maria Smirnova-Nesvitskaya. The jewel-encrusted gown worn by Vera Surovtseva, the queen, and the fiery flamenco dress worn by Anastasia Osokina, the Spanish bride, are exquisite.