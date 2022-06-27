Lytham Festival 2022: These were the scenes as the Fylde coast's biggest music event geared up for its first night featuring Diana Ross

The Fylde coast’s biggest music festival returns this week with ten days of rock, pop and soul, transforming Lytham Green into an electrifying stage.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 27th June 2022, 5:35 pm
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 7:15 pm

Lytham Festival is an annual held in Lytham St Anness and after a three year break due to Covid, it’s back and bigger than ever.

For the first time ever the organisers have arranged for ten nights of live music to be played on the famous Lytham Green.

The festival – which runs from Tuesday (June 28) until July 1 – will feature popular artists including Diana Ross, Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol.

Take a look at the scenes as final preparations took place for the Fylde coast’s biggest music festival:

1. Lytham Festival 2022

These were the scenes as Lytham Festival geared up for its first night.

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Lytham Festival 2022

These were the scenes as Lytham Festival geared up for its first night.

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Lytham Festival 2022

These were the scenes as Lytham Festival geared up for its first night.

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Lytham Festival 2022

These were the scenes as Lytham Festival geared up for its first night.

Photo: Daniel Martino

FyldeLewis Capaldi
