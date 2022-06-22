Thousands of music fans are expected to descend on Lytham Green for the hugely popular event which will run in two parts this year – from Tuesday, June 28 until Saturday, July 2 and then Wednesday, July 6 until Sunday, July 10.

With just days before the festival starts, we’ve rounded up some handy information about travelling to the event.

Lytham Festival travel map (Pic: Lytham Festival)

Where can I park?

Lytham Festival car parking is located directly next to the festival on Lytham Green. The car parking can be pre-booked here

Five day parking passes are also available.

Cars are not permitted to stay overnight and motorhomes are not permitted.

Accessible spaces can be pre-booked here

How can I get there by bus?

Service 11 and Service 17 run from Blackpool to Lytham, via St Annes, throughout the day and every 30 minutes in the evening.

There will be more frequent buses which will run later during the festival.

Blackpool Transport will be running buses from Lytham until midnight each night the festival is on.

There will also be a Lytham Festival Event bus ticket for those getting to and from the festival by bus. Passengers can pay £4 for a 1 zone return or £5 for a 2 zone return. Just pay onboard your bus with a contactless card, smartphone or cash.

For more information on how to get to and from Lytham Festival by bus click here

Where is the nearest train station to Lytham Festival?