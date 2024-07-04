Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lytham Festival spectacularly announced its return last night with a wind-blown feast of music from Hozier, Brittany Howard, Lord Huron and Ye Vagabonds.

Arriving at the usually tranquil Lytham Green I was instantly taken in by the party atmosphere of the hundreds of thousands of folk who had travelled far and wide to attend the yearly musical affair which has firmly established itself into the festival calendar.

The site was buzzing with excitement as the young, old and middling gathered to catch a glimpse of headliner Hozier – for it was Hozier who the crowd had come to see.

One festival-goer described the event as their own personal gig with Hozier – and I couldn’t agree more.

And despite a packed arena of people squishing together, being buffeted by the strong winds, there was a sense that this was a special gig, a secret gig – in your own garden.

Taking to the stage, Hozier was quick to launch into his first track – a slow number which had the fans swaying with a feeling of anticipation, myself included.

You didn’t have to be a super fan to appreciate the quality which oozes out of the Irish-born musician.

He smoothly transitioned from a mellow start into some more upbeat tracks, and also included what he described as a fun round of musical tennis with a little sing and repeat with the crowd.

But it wasn’t until Too Sweet when the audience truly erupted and we fully immersed ourselves in Hozier’s enticing tones.

And when he made his final bow with Take Me To Church the whole arena, including myself, became as one and you knew you had been a part of something very special.

Coming on before Hozier was Nashville singer, and former front woman of the Alabama Shakes – Brittany Howard herself.

She played a set which moved swiftly from mellow to the sublime, all joined together with an ample dose of groove.