These were the scenes as Lytham Festival 2024 geared up for its first night featuring Hozier

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 14:51 BST

The Fylde coast’s biggest music festival returns this week, transforming Lytham Green into an electrifying stage.

The festival – which runs from Wednesday (July 3) until Sunday (July 7) – will feature popular artists including Hozier, Shania Twain and more.

Take a look as final preparations took place in our picture gallery below:

Headline performances from global stars Hozier, Shania Twain, Courteeners, Madness and James will take over Lytham Green from Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7.

1. Setting up at Lytham Festival 2024

Headline performances from global stars Hozier, Shania Twain, Courteeners, Madness and James will take over Lytham Green from Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7. | National WorldPhoto: Daniel Martino

Tens of thousands of music fans are expected to descend on the town for the hugely popular event

2. Setting up at Lytham Festival 2024

Tens of thousands of music fans are expected to descend on the town for the hugely popular event | National WorldPhoto: Daniel Martino

Lytham local Peter Taylor (pictured) co-founded Lytham Festival alongside his friend Daniel Cuffe back in 2010 when the pair - known collectively as the event promoters Cuffe & Taylor - ran its forerunner, the first Lytham Proms.

3. Setting up at Lytham Festival 2024

Lytham local Peter Taylor (pictured) co-founded Lytham Festival alongside his friend Daniel Cuffe back in 2010 when the pair - known collectively as the event promoters Cuffe & Taylor - ran its forerunner, the first Lytham Proms. | National WorldPhoto: Daniel Martino

All festival goers are advised to allow extra time to travel to the event and to ensure they book travel plans in advance.

4. Setting up at Lytham Festival 2024

All festival goers are advised to allow extra time to travel to the event and to ensure they book travel plans in advance. | National WorldPhoto: Daniel Martino

The festival is sure to be the highlight of the South Fylde calendar.

5. Setting up at Lytham Festival 2024

The festival is sure to be the highlight of the South Fylde calendar. | National WorldPhoto: Daniel Martino

Pictured are resident liaison officers John Gallagher and Yasmin Luxford

6. Setting up at Lytham Festival 2024

Pictured are resident liaison officers John Gallagher and Yasmin Luxford | National WorldPhoto: Daniel Martino

