Is it coming home?

TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival will be throwing open the gates early on Saturday so football fans can watch England v Switzerland on the largest outdoor screen in Lancashire.

The quarter final of the Euro 2024 tournament kicks off at 5pm and in a move sure to please England fans, the timings mean festivalgoers can singalong with Lightning Seeds anthemic 1996 hit Three Lions ahead of the match.

Fans will experience the match on a 15m by 10m LED screen and gates will open at 3pm with punk rock outfit Kid Kapichi kicking off the entertainment followed by Lightning Seeds ahead of the football. Pop icon Rick Astley will head to the stage straight after the game followed by headliners Madness.

Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “Congratulations to England for making it through to the quarter finals of the competition.

“What brilliant timing for the game when we have Lightning Seeds on the bill this Saturday.

“Hearing them performing Three Lions ahead of the match is going to be brilliant and will create an amazing atmosphere for the festival. You’d have thought we knew this would happen!

Lytham Festival takes place from Wednesday to Sunday (3-7 July) with Hozier, Shania Twain, The Courteeners, James and Madness among the line-up. | UGC

“We have the largest outdoor LED screen in Lancashire so watching the match at Lytham Festival is going to provide a brilliant experience for everyone.”

Northern has warned people heading to Lytham Festival this week not to travel without a ticket for their journey.

The train operator says revenue officers will be supporting conductors and station staff by carrying out extra ticket checks on trains and at stations along the line.

Due to the number of festival goers expected to arrive and depart by train, special crowd control measures will also be put in place at Lytham station to ensure customer safety.

Lytham Festival takes place from Wednesday to Sunday (3-7 July) with Hozier, Shania Twain, The Courteeners, James and Madness among the line-up.