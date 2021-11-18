Here's your chance to win a trip aboard the Panto Express and a family ticket to Blackpool Grand Theatre pantomime

Steve Royle and Vicky Entwistle starring in Blackpool Grand Theatre pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Blackpool Grand Theatre have teamed up with Blackpool Transport to give 12 Blackpool families a chance to catch the Panto Express and experience a fun adventure ahead of sitting down in the iconic theatre to watch the 2021 pantomime Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs with pantomime legend Steve Royle.

Open to all residents living in the Blackpool borough with an FY postcode, this special Christmas competition prize offers each winner a family ticket for this year’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime performance on Wednesday December 22 and travel to the theatre in style on the Panto Express, courtesy of Blackpool Transport.

The Panto Express will pick up lucky families from various collection points in the resort, where they can hop on to the festive bus and enjoy a fun journey to the theatre with some extra yuletide sparkle and surprises thrown in.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a very special guest on-board too, plus a goodie bag present for each of the families.

How to enter?

To be in with a chance to be one of the 12 families chosen, all you have to do is answer the question below:

Q: How many dwarfs will appear in this year’s panto at the Blackpool Grand Theatre?

Send your answer to:

[email protected] before December 3 at 12 noon.

Remember to include full name, contact telephone number, how many tickets (up to four maximum) on your entry and check out the full terms and conditions on www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/pantoexpressSnow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, at the Blackpool Grand Theatre is running from December 3 Dec to January 2 and stars Coronation Street legend Vicky Entwistle as the Wicked Queen; as well as Blackpool’s favourite panto star and Britain’s Got Talent Finalist, Steve Royle as Muddles.

This year’s panto is set to be even bigger than ever with lots of laughs, giggles and family fun guaranteed with that all-important festival sparkle thrown in.