Here's all you need to know about the Woman in Black at the Grand Theatre tonight and running until Friday

Anthony Eden and Robert Goodale will star in the stage adaptation of the Woman in Black at the Grand Theatre Blackpool for five nights this week.

There will be a five night run of the popular horror play from September 20 to 25, with a mixture of evening and matinee shows, and featuring Susan Hill’s gripping ghost story as part of a UK wide tour.

CEO of Blackpool Grand Theatre, Ruth Eastwood said: “It’s a huge coup to be featured on the bill of this hit UK tour and what a treat our audiences are going to be in for!

"It all begins innocently enough, but then, as they reach further into Arthur’s darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds. It’s an incredible production with a stellar cast and we can’t wait to welcome them.”

The Woman in Black

Known for its masterclass in building tension, plot twists and keeping audiences on the edge of their seats, ‘The Woman in Black’ has long been a staple of further and higher education curriculums.

This dark, gripping production, directed by Robin Herford, is a brilliantly successful study in atmosphere, illusion, and controlled horror.

For the latest production of this stage adaptation written by the late Stephen Mallatratt, Antony Eden plays the lead character, ‘The actor’.

Robert Goodale stars as ‘Arthur Kipps’, a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black and he engages a sceptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

Antony’s West End credits include “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “Les Misérables”.

The performance is suitable for over-12s

The story

Times of performances

Evening shows: 7.30p,

Matinees: 2.30pm

Tickets

Evenings from £24 to £42 Matinees: £24

18 to 26s (Not valid on Sat) £13.50, Grand membership prices vary