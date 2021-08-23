Circus Montini ready to entertain the crowds on a visit to Kirkham

Circus Montini to come to Kirkham this September

The modern circus will be performing from the Kirkham, Memorial Recreation Ground offering a unique form of family entertainment in the state-of-the-art Big Top.

Circus bosses say it is a ‘must visit’ attraction, with a blend of the traditional gymnastics and comedy and thrills.

A spokesperson said: “You will also see the incredible athleticism of acrobats and aerialists who not only amaze with their skills but risk their lives daily.

You will see production and choreography that would grace any major theatre stage in London’s West End. In short – you will see Circus Montini.