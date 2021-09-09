Blackpool World Firework Championships to light up skies this weekend

Fireworks alternate Saturdays until October 23 on Blackpool Promenade

Kicking off on Saturday over the Blackpool Promenade in front of the Tower, the displays will be held every other Saturday until October 23.

Russia will show off their bursts of colour and noise this week, followed by Ireland and Germany, with the fourth and final Saturday a showcase event by one of Europe’s top firework firms Titanium.

The free displays, once held at North Pier and axed last year due to the pandemic, will start at around 8.30pm each night subject to weather conditions, including wind.

“Over the years, World Fireworks Championship Blackpool has become one of our most popular events and we are delighted to be back after missing out last year,” a spokesman for VisitBlackpool said.

“We hope that by moving the fireworks to Saturdays it will give people more time to come into Blackpool during the daytime and enjoy some of the many other attractions on offer before watching the fireworks finale and then enjoying the magic of the Illuminations and free projection shows.”

