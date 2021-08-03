Blackpool Pleasure Beach has got talent: here are all the shows to keep families entertained in the 125th anniversary season

The 125th anniversary season is no exception with performers from the world stage back in the spotlight for an action packed summer.

And Amanda Thompson said: "Have we got a line up this summer!

"After months of lockdowns and restrictions, our shows really are a fantastic opportunity to get out with the family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hot Ice Euphoria at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena

"Our performers are so talented and there is something for everyone, from magic and illusions to stunning singing and dance routines from some of the world’s best.

"We can’t wait for the season ahead and to welcome guests, old and new.”

TV personality and stage ventriloquist Paul Zerdin said after a year of highs and lows, he was ecstatic to be back in the home of entertainment with his family of puppets for his new family show.

He will be appearing at the Horseshoe on selected dates until August 28, he said: "It's just so much fun to be back in Blackpool, I've done many seasons now and after such a long time off stage it's just wonderful to be on stage at all.

Paul Zerdin at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Horseshoe until the end of August

"But Blackpool, the Pleasure Beach they are very special."

From Paul's vocal wizardry to the magic of Craig Christian and Britain's Got Talent Elizabeth Best in the Evolution of Magic.

The dazzling duo and their team will present their show until Saturday October 30.

And not forgetting the jewel in the crown at the Pleasure Beach Arena Hot Ice - the world’s longest-running ice show.

Evolution of Magic at the Horseshoe until October

Euphoria opened last month and will run until Saturday September 11 - featuring skating from some of the best performers from across the globe, including four Olympians.

Other exciting shows taking place at Blackpool Pleasure Beach this season include The Gatsby Summer Dinner Show is the perfect evening of glitz and glam. Running every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in August in the Paradise Room

Ken Webster, the Outrageous Comedy Hypnotist who is returning for his 33rd season, Horseshoe Faulty Towers the Dining Experience, and Majesty – A tribute to Queen.