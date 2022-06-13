As final preparations are underway for the biggest ever Lytham Festival, it has been announced more artists will perform across the ten-day event, joining a host of global icons and British music legends.

Kicking off the week supporting Motown legend Diana Ross will be West End superstar and Olivier Award winning actress Cassidy Janson, as well as a previously announced performance from singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti.

Cassidy is best known for playing Carole King in the West End show Beautiful for two years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lounge Society, Wet Leg, Cassidy Janson and Badly Drawn Boy have joined Lytham Festival's 2022 line-up. (Credit: Rhodes Media/ Jon Rhodes)

She also recently won an Olivier Award for her role as Anne Hathaway in & Juliet.

Indie singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Badly Drawn Boy has also been added to the support bill for British music icons Elbow.

Badly Drawn Boy, aka Damon Gough, enjoyed mainstream success in the late 90s and early 2000s with debut album The Hour of Bewilderbeast, winning the Mercury Music prize in 2000.

Cassidy Janson (Credit: Rhodes Media)

He earned further acclaim for the hit single Something To Talk About, most associated as the soundtrack to Nick Hornby’s blockbuster film About A Boy.

Following a ten-year hiatus, Manchester-based Damon released his ninth studio album Banana Skin Shoes in 2020.

Two further acts will support headliners The Strokes on Friday, July 8 with indie rock twosome Wet Leg and four-piece punk outfit The Lounge Society.

And popular festival DJ Katie Owen is to open the night for international pop legends Duran Duran ahead of support slots from Walt Disco and Goldfrapp on Friday, July 1.

Badly Drawn Boy (Credit: Lukas Korschan/ Rhodes Media)

2022 marks the biggest ever Lytham Festival with promoters Cuffe and Taylor lining up ten huge nights of live entertainment instead of the usual five.

“Lytham Festival 2022 has been a long time coming so it feels great to know we will be back on The Green in a matter of days now,” Festival Director Peter Taylor said.

“We have a wide range of artists to suit all tastes and it is great to be adding even more people to the bill.

“The last Lytham Festival in 2019 marked our 10th anniversary and that was huge. 2022 marks our biggest festival to date and we are going to make it a party to remember.”

Wet Leg (Credit: Hollie Fernando)

For more information and to secure tickets go to www.lythamfestival.com