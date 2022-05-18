Fylde’s music festival returns bigger than ever before this summer with 10 nights of live music on Lytham Green. Ordinarily, five charity partners are selected for the usual five nights but as Lytham Festival has been extended to 10 nights for 2022, 10 charities now get the benefit.

The charities selected and the nights they will partner with are: Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Samaritans – June 28 (headline act Diana Ross); Doherty's Destiny June 29 (Lewis Capaldi); Lytham St Annes RNLI – June 30 (Snow Patrol); Trinity Hospice – July 1 (Duran Duran); Disability First – July 2 (Nile Rodgers and CHIC); Wesley's Community Café and Larder, St Annes – July 6 (Simply Red - July 6); Guide Dogs for the Blind – July 7 (Elbow); Blue Skies Hospitals Fund – July 8 (The Strokes); MS Society Blackpool Fylde and Wyre Group – July 9 (Tears for Fears); n-compass – July 10 (Paul Weller).

As well as nationally recognisable charities, the list includes smaller local causes such as Doherty’s Destiny, a Cleveley’s based charity which was set up in memory of 16-year-old James Doherty who took his own life in 2016.

Lytham Festival founders and promoters Daniel Cuffe and Peter Taylor with representatives from the10 charities to benefit from this year's event.

St Annes-based Wesley's Community Cafe and Larder, which helps local people who need, food, assistance and company, is another local cause, as is n-compass, which works to help people regain control of their lives through the provision of carers, advocacy, wellbeing, counselling and volunteering services.

The charities were chosen following an application process and those selected will be given the opportunity to have a team of fundraisers on site at Lytham Festival collecting donations.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “We receive a lot of applications from charities and we wish we could support them all but unfortunately that just isn’t possible.

Motown legend Diana Ross is among the stars who will headline this year's Lytham Festival.

"We are very proud to partner with a charity each night and we hope all the charities selected for this year’s Lytham Festival will benefit not only from monetary donations, but use it as a great opportunity to raise their profile to tens of thousands of people.

“Past festivals have shown us that on average, the charities can expect to collect between £10,000 to £15,000 over the course of the five nights each year so hopefully we will see that doubled this year.”

The last Lytham Festival in 2019 saw five charities benefit from a total of £14,729.

Joanne Hargreaves Doherty and Aimee King, founders of Doherty’s Destiny, said: “We are so humbled to be chosen as one of the charities for Lytham Festival this year. Having the opportunity to raise awareness of our small charity which works across the Fylde coast, as well as raising much needed funds, is amazing.

Lytham Festival is back this summer after three years and will feature 10 nights of music.

“Each and every penny raised will go back into our local community either through our school mental health projects or supporting those bereaved by suicide.”

Paul Caddy, head of Wesley’s Community Café and Larder, said: “This is the win-win of the year for us and we are delighted the volunteers from Wesley's will be at Lytham Festival 2022.

“It gives us a fantastic opportunity to highlight the work of Wesley’s while also hopefully raising much needed funds.”

Digby Moulden, chairman of Lytham St Annes RNLI fundraising branch, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working once again as a charity partner at this year’s Lytham Festival. All the funds raised will go directly to the stations at Lytham and St Annes to help save lives at sea.”

Blackpool Trinity Hospice community fundraising manager, Michelle Lonican, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as the charity partner for Lytham Festival’s Duran Duran performance – many of our staff and volunteers are huge fans and are extremely excited to be part of this fabulous event.”

Sandra Wilson, Volunteer coordinator at Blackpool-based Disability First, said: “As a grass-roots charity supporting the local community, we are delighted to have been chosen as one of the charities for Lytham Festival.

“The festival has made headway with increasing accessibility for people with disabilities and health conditions and has always been open to new adjustments to making the festival experience an enjoyable one for everyone.”

Alan Glasgow, from Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Samaritans, said: “To be selected as a charity partner for the prestigious 2022 Lytham Festival presents us with a golden opportunity not just to fundraise but also to raise the public profile of the organisation.”

Guide Dogs for the Blind community fundraising relationships manager, Lynne Whittaker, said: “Partnership is at the heart of what we do and has been for 90 years, so it feels very special to be named a charity partner for the Lytham Festival.

“Our volunteers - and our dogs - can't wait to welcome everyone.”

Kila Redfearn, head of charity at Blue Skies Hospitals Fund, added: “We feel so proud and privileged to have been chosen to be a charity partner with Lytham Festival 2022.

“Where would we all have been without the support of the NHS over the last two years? We do hope that people come and have a chat with us on the night and be as generous as possible during these difficult times.”

Estelle Blackman, from Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre MS Group, said: “It is wonderful to be involved in Lytham Festival 2022. Being involved with Lytham Festival this year will bring so much awareness to local people living on the Fylde coast.”

Teresa Jennings, n-compass chief executive, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be named as one of the charity partners for this year’s Festival. It is an opportunity for us to involve our volunteers in this annual extravaganza, while helping raise money for the unpaid carers and young people we support on the Fylde coast.

“This also forms part of our social value commitment in terms of playing our wider role in the community while giving something back.”