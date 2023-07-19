News you can trust since 1873
An extraordinary night at the Winter Gardens saw Chris Dobey and Joe Cullen produce inspired displays to defeat Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price in round two of the Betfred World Matchplay.
By Josh Gorton
Published 19th Jul 2023, 07:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 07:12 BST

Smith’s bid for a maiden World Matchplay crown was curtailed by Dobey, who won nine of the last 11 legs on Tuesday to reach the last eight for the first time with an 11-7 victory.

“I’m overwhelmed. Playing one of your best mates on stage is never going to be easy,” admitted Dobey, who meets Nathan Aspinall for a place in the semi-finals on Thursday.

“I don’t think I was in the game early doors. I’m not sure how I was level at 5-5, and that gave me the motivation to kick on, and when I got in front I didn’t let him back in.

Daryl Gurney defeated Gary Anderson in the Betfred World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDCDaryl Gurney defeated Gary Anderson in the Betfred World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC
“It’s a great feeling when you get nights like this. If my finishing is there, I know I’m going to be hard to beat and tonight was that night.”

Price was sent packing in a tie-break by Cullen, losing 13-11 despite posting a ton-plus average and landing 11 maximums.

Cullen had led 4-1 and 8-5 before Price won five straight legs and missed a match dart on the bull.

Chris Dobey ended Michael Smith's hopes of Betfred World Matchplay success in Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDCChris Dobey ended Michael Smith's hopes of Betfred World Matchplay success in Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC
With the score at 11-11, checkouts of 74 and 112 saw Cullen take his place in the quarter-final.

“At times my form deserted me, but I think I earned that,” he said.

“I don’t think Gerwyn played at his best and I think, subconsciously, I gave him too much respect but I’m pleased with where my game is at and, when I needed it most, I excelled.

“I think I’ve got a score to settle with myself. I’ve lost so many amazing games on the big stage, so it was about time I came out on the right end of one.”

Joe Cullen celebrates Betfred World Matchplay victory against Gerwyn Price at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDCJoe Cullen celebrates Betfred World Matchplay victory against Gerwyn Price at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC
Cullen’s reward is a last eight showdown on Thursday against Daryl Gurney, who beat Gary Anderson 11-4.

Anderson averaged 102 but Gurney’s sustained brilliance saw the Northern Irishman average 104 and convert 11 of his 16 attempts at double.

“I was so focused tonight,” admitted Gurney, a two-time finalist in Blackpool.

“I knew when I got a chance, I had to take it, and I’m so proud of the way I approached that game.

Nathan Aspinall could also celebrate a quarter-final slot at the Betfred World Matchplay in Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDCNathan Aspinall could also celebrate a quarter-final slot at the Betfred World Matchplay in Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC
“I definitely believe I’ve got another TV title in me and this format lends itself to my game, but I have to reset now and produce my best in the quarter-finals.”

Aspinall reached a third consecutive World Matchplay quarter-final with an 11-9 victory against 2022 semi-finalist Danny Noppert.

There was little to separate the pair in the early exchanges before Aspinall opened up a two-leg buffer.

Although Noppert fired in legs of 12 and 13 darts to level at 9-9, back-to-back legs confirmed Aspinall’s progress.

“That was so tough – I was battling with myself up there,” revealed Aspinall.

“I’ve not felt comfortable in either of my games, but I feel good in myself. It’s hard to explain.

“I’m confident, I’m happy and I’m buzzing to be playing, I’m not just playing as well as I’d like. Having said that, I’ve still averaged 98 in both games, so I’m going to take the positives.”

