Smith’s bid for a maiden World Matchplay crown was curtailed by Dobey, who won nine of the last 11 legs on Tuesday to reach the last eight for the first time with an 11-7 victory.

“I’m overwhelmed. Playing one of your best mates on stage is never going to be easy,” admitted Dobey, who meets Nathan Aspinall for a place in the semi-finals on Thursday.

“I don’t think I was in the game early doors. I’m not sure how I was level at 5-5, and that gave me the motivation to kick on, and when I got in front I didn’t let him back in.

Daryl Gurney defeated Gary Anderson in the Betfred World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“It’s a great feeling when you get nights like this. If my finishing is there, I know I’m going to be hard to beat and tonight was that night.”

Price was sent packing in a tie-break by Cullen, losing 13-11 despite posting a ton-plus average and landing 11 maximums.

Cullen had led 4-1 and 8-5 before Price won five straight legs and missed a match dart on the bull.

Chris Dobey ended Michael Smith's hopes of Betfred World Matchplay success in Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

With the score at 11-11, checkouts of 74 and 112 saw Cullen take his place in the quarter-final.

“At times my form deserted me, but I think I earned that,” he said.

“I don’t think Gerwyn played at his best and I think, subconsciously, I gave him too much respect but I’m pleased with where my game is at and, when I needed it most, I excelled.

“I think I’ve got a score to settle with myself. I’ve lost so many amazing games on the big stage, so it was about time I came out on the right end of one.”

Joe Cullen celebrates Betfred World Matchplay victory against Gerwyn Price at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Cullen’s reward is a last eight showdown on Thursday against Daryl Gurney, who beat Gary Anderson 11-4.

Anderson averaged 102 but Gurney’s sustained brilliance saw the Northern Irishman average 104 and convert 11 of his 16 attempts at double.

“I was so focused tonight,” admitted Gurney, a two-time finalist in Blackpool.

“I knew when I got a chance, I had to take it, and I’m so proud of the way I approached that game.

Nathan Aspinall could also celebrate a quarter-final slot at the Betfred World Matchplay in Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“I definitely believe I’ve got another TV title in me and this format lends itself to my game, but I have to reset now and produce my best in the quarter-finals.”

Aspinall reached a third consecutive World Matchplay quarter-final with an 11-9 victory against 2022 semi-finalist Danny Noppert.

There was little to separate the pair in the early exchanges before Aspinall opened up a two-leg buffer.

Although Noppert fired in legs of 12 and 13 darts to level at 9-9, back-to-back legs confirmed Aspinall’s progress.

“That was so tough – I was battling with myself up there,” revealed Aspinall.

“I’ve not felt comfortable in either of my games, but I feel good in myself. It’s hard to explain.