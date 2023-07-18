The world number two was a special guest at Blackpool’s Squires Gate training ground on Tuesday as he met Neil Critchley’s squad.

Wright also gave some darting tips to players, watched on as five competed in a nine-dart challenge and then took on winner Gary Madine – whom the Gazette understands is continuing his rehab with the club following serious injury last season – in a special match.

Blackpool's players met Peter Wright and PDC referee Russ Bray at Squires Gate Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Madine had been victorious against fellow players Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue, Sonny Carey and Jake Beesley in their nine-dart challenge, which was scored by professional referee Russ Bray.

The visit was filmed by Sky Sports ahead of Wright’s second round tie with Ryan Searle at the Winter Gardens.