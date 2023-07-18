News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool squad are given a darting lesson

Peter Wright linked up with Blackpool FC ahead of his second round tie at the Betfred World Matchplay on Wednesday night.
By Gavin Browne
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 17:28 BST

The world number two was a special guest at Blackpool’s Squires Gate training ground on Tuesday as he met Neil Critchley’s squad.

Wright also gave some darting tips to players, watched on as five competed in a nine-dart challenge and then took on winner Gary Madine – whom the Gazette understands is continuing his rehab with the club following serious injury last season – in a special match.

Seasiders land goalkeeper
Blackpool's players met Peter Wright and PDC referee Russ Bray at Squires Gate Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDCBlackpool's players met Peter Wright and PDC referee Russ Bray at Squires Gate Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC
Blackpool's players met Peter Wright and PDC referee Russ Bray at Squires Gate Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC
Madine had been victorious against fellow players Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue, Sonny Carey and Jake Beesley in their nine-dart challenge, which was scored by professional referee Russ Bray.

The visit was filmed by Sky Sports ahead of Wright’s second round tie with Ryan Searle at the Winter Gardens.

Wright’s match with Searle is one of four to be played on Wednesday as Brendan Dolan faces Damon Heta, Jonny Clayton plays Dimitri Van den Bergh, while Luke Humphries takes on Dirk van Duijvenbode.

