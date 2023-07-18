Blackpool squad are given a darting lesson
The world number two was a special guest at Blackpool’s Squires Gate training ground on Tuesday as he met Neil Critchley’s squad.
Wright also gave some darting tips to players, watched on as five competed in a nine-dart challenge and then took on winner Gary Madine – whom the Gazette understands is continuing his rehab with the club following serious injury last season – in a special match.
Madine had been victorious against fellow players Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue, Sonny Carey and Jake Beesley in their nine-dart challenge, which was scored by professional referee Russ Bray.
The visit was filmed by Sky Sports ahead of Wright’s second round tie with Ryan Searle at the Winter Gardens.
Wright’s match with Searle is one of four to be played on Wednesday as Brendan Dolan faces Damon Heta, Jonny Clayton plays Dimitri Van den Bergh, while Luke Humphries takes on Dirk van Duijvenbode.