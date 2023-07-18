Following the shock exit of defending champion Michael van Gerwen on Sunday, Price and Smith are highly fancied to capitalise and claim a maiden title at the Winter Gardens next Sunday.

Smith is aiming to join an exclusive group by winning the World Championship and World Matchplay in the same calendar year, although he faces a tough test against Masters champion Chris Dobey.

He fired in eight 180s on his way to a thrilling 10-8 victory against 2007 champion James Wade on Sunday, while Smith converted three ton-plus finishes to complete a 10-2 rout of Steve Beaton.

Michael Smith meets Chris Dobey in the Betfred World Matchplay at Blackpool's Winter Gardens on Tuesday Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

However, the world number one was nowhere near his blistering best and admits he has to improve to preserve his hopes of capturing the Phil Taylor Trophy.

“I know I’ve got a target on my back, but I’m just trying to focus on my own game,” reflected Smith, a World Matchplay runner-up in 2019.

“My win against Steve was testament to the fact I’ve come a long way because, three or four years ago, I would have lost that game, but I need to improve because Chris is going to hit me hard.”

Gerwyn Price meets 2018 quarter-finalist Joe Cullen in the last 16 of this year's Betfred World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Price, meanwhile, plays 2018 quarter-finalist Joe Cullen for a place in the last eight, after the pair overcame Stephen Bunting and Mike De Decker in their respective first round ties.

“My game over the last couple of months has been in a really good place, so I’m feeling confident,” insisted the Welshman, who could play Smith in the semi-finals.

“In the last couple of years I’ve felt comfortable here, but you still need to play well and put people under pressure. If you have one slip up you’re gone. It’s a ruthless game at times.

“Tuesday is a new day and it will be a tough game against Joe. Joe played well against Mike but he’s coming up against a different animal in the next round.”

In the evening’s opener, 2018 champion Gary Anderson takes on Daryl Gurney for a place in the last eight.

Anderson has enjoyed an impressive resurgence in 2023, ending his three-year wait for a ranking title in March, before steering Scotland to last month’s World Cup of Darts final in Frankfurt.

The 52-year-old is one of just three former champions left in the field after van Gerwen, Wade and Rob Cross suffered early exits.

“This place is iconic and it’s always a cracking tournament,” said Anderson, who is unseeded at this event for the first time since 2010.

“I am enjoying playing the game again. There is no pressure on me whatsoever, and if I can turn up and play good darts, I will be over the moon.

“Daryl is a bit like myself – he disappeared off the radar for a bit but he’s playing well again and, if I play like I did in my first game, I will be going home very quickly.”

Elsewhere, Nathan Aspinall will renew his rivalry with last year’s semi-finalist Danny Noppert, in the pair’s fifth big stage meeting of 2023.

