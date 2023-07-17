Dolan – who made his name with his nine-dart heroics at the World Grand Prix back in 2011 – created another slice of history to stun the all-conquering Dutchman at the Winter Gardens.

Sunday’s bumper double session saw eight first round ties take place, as world champion Michael Smith kicked off his title tilt with victory over Steve Beaton.

However, it was Dolan who stole the headlines with a shock 10-7 success over van Gerwen, who became only the third defending champion in the 30-year history of the World Matchplay to lose in the opening round.

Brendan Dolan defeated Michael van Gerwen in the Betfred World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

The Dutchman paid the price for a sluggish start as Dolan opened up a 4-1 cushion, but spectacular 132 and 137 finishes from van Gerwen saw him level at 5-5.

Dolan was undeterred however, converting 75, 76 and a brace of 62 combination finishes in the latter stages, before punishing two missed darts from van Gerwen to triumph on double three.

“To beat Michael van Gerwen on a big stage, I’m over the moon,” said the Northern Irishman, celebrating his first win at the World Matchplay since 2016.

Michael Smith was victorious against Steve Beaton in Blackpool on Sunday night Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“Michael was unbelievable in Poland last weekend. I know he’s suffering after his operation and he’s trying to recover, and it wasn’t the Michael we have come to expect tonight.

“Obviously the highlight of my career was the nine-darter and beating James Wade in the World Grand Prix semi-finals, but this win is definitely right up there.”

World number one Smith avoided the same fate as van Gerwen, defying a below-par performance to defeat the evergreen Beaton.

The opening exchanges were dominated by missed doubles, but a majestic 161 finish from Smith in leg five catapulted him into a 4-1 lead, and the St Helens star converted a further two ton-plus finishes to wrap up a 10-2 win.

Chris Dobey withstood a late fightback to beat James Wade at the Winter Gardens Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“I didn’t miss a thing in practice but I came up here and I didn’t produce,” conceded Smith.

“I think I tried too hard tonight instead of relaxing. There’s a lot of room for improvement, but I’m still in the tournament and I’ll take the win.

“I won ugly and that’s something I wasn’t able to do a couple of years ago. I know the game is there, and hopefully I can produce it on Tuesday night.”

Smith’s reward is a showdown against Chris Dobey, who fired in eight 180s to see off 2007 champion James Wade 10-8 after leading 6-1 at one stage.

Luke Humphries averaged almost 102 in seeing off Jose de Sousa in Blackpool

Wade won four of the next five legs in 14, 11, 13 and 12 darts but Dobey regained his poise and moved 9-6 ahead after checking out on 141.

Despite missing three match darts across two legs, Dobey eventually triumphed with a two-dart 80 kill.

He admitted: “I’m relieved. There were so many thoughts going through my head when I missed those match darts.

“You cannot afford to give James Wade chances like that. He always punishes you, but I managed to keep my nerve at the end, so I’m delighted with that.”

Elsewhere, Luke Humphries produced the performance of the tournament so far in his 10-2 demolition of Jose de Sousa by averaging almost 102 to see off the former Grand Slam champion.

Humphries landed six 180s and converted 42 per cent of his attempts at double to set up a mouthwatering last 16 tie against Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Nathan Aspinall also won on the Winter Gardens stage with victory over 2021 semi-finalist Krzysztof Ratajski Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“I felt really good up there,” said Humphries, who has scooped a fifth European Tour title and a second Players Championship crown over the last fortnight.

“I came here last year and I didn’t perform, so I wanted to prove a point tonight. I wanted to show I can do it on the big TV stage, not just the European Tour.

“I’ve been playing great darts for the last two or three years, and I think all my career needs now is a major title. What better place to do it than here? It would be an amazing feeling.”

Van Duijvenbode, meanwhile, won 12-10 in a thrilling tie-break against Kim Huybrechts: his eighth first round exit in nine World Matchplay appearances.

Having sent the contest into overtime after van Duijvenbode missed double 14 for a 142 clincher, Huybrechts soon seized the initiative with a 108 checkout in leg 19.

He then spurned two darts at double 16 for an 11-9 success and, after pinning tops to stay alive, van Duijvenbode conjured up legs of 11 and 13 darts to complete the turnaround.

Nathan Aspinall will renew his rivalry with Danny Noppert in the last 16 on Tuesday, after the pair came through bruising encounters against Krzysztof Ratajski and Martin Schindler respectively.

Aspinall fired in eight 180s in his 10-7 win over 2021 semi-finalist Ratajski, producing a 151 checkout to move 7-4 ahead, before sealing his progress with a superb 12-dart leg.

“I know what Krzysztof can do. We always have fantastic games,” reflected Aspinall, a back-to-back quarter-finalist at the World Matchplay.

“The crowd were amazing. Every time I come to Blackpool I get so much support. I absolutely love playing here.”

Noppert – a semi-finalist last year – survived a late scare for a 10-8 win over Martin Schindler, who had fought back from 8-4 down to trail 9-8.

Earlier in the day, Damon Heta celebrated his maiden win on the famous Winter Gardens stage with a 10-5 victory against Josh Rock.

Australian number one Heta sported a baggy green cap and his cricket bat for an Ashes-inspired walk-on – but it was Rock who was bowled over by an impressive display from the former World Cup winner.