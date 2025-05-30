Fylde RFC joint-head coach Alex Loney looks to lead Lancashire to victory over Yorkshire on Saturday Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

The scene is set for the grandest of finales to the rugby union season at Fylde RFC – a Roses showdown with the winners bound for Twickenham to contest next month’s Bill Beaumont County Championship final.

Lancashire and Yorkshire have both defeated Somerset to set up Saturday’s winner-takes-all decider at the Woodlands (3pm).

Nobody is relishing the prospect more than Fylde and Lancashire head coach Alex Loney, who told the Gazette: “We knew it would come down to this game.

“It’s a match with a great history and it should provide a good day out for everyone.”

After Lancashire had found Somerset a tough proposition in Weston-super-Mare, withstanding a second-half fightback for a 24-17 win, Yorkshire swept aside their South West visitors, 66-14, at Hull Ionians last Saturday.

Loney insists that counts for nothing this weekend, adding: “I don’t think there’s too much to read into last weekend’s game.

“Once Somerset had lost at home, it became very hard for them mentally.

“They had a long way to travel, knowing their chance of getting to the final had pretty much gone.”

Eleven Fylde players took the field at Somerset, three of them sharing all the Lancashire points as winger Ben Turner scored two tries.

As for this Saturday’s selection, Loney confirmed: “There will be changes for various reasons.

“We always knew that would be the case, playing at this time of year with such a gap between the games, but I know we will put a good side out.

“Those who played in the first game will be confident after the win down there and we’ve got others coming in who will add experience.

“There will be a good Fylde group in there again and it will be extra special for them to play in a Roses match on their home ground.”

Fylde last hosted these historic rivals six years ago, when the visitors took the spoils 26-20.

Yorkshire have enjoyed the upper hand in recent years, winning three of the last four encounters, with Lancashire last lowering their colours in 2023’s 29-28 thriller at Sedgley Park.

Awaiting this weekend’s winners at Twickenham on June 21 will be Kent, bidding for a third successive title after beating first Lancashire and, last year, Yorkshire at RFU HQ.

Wins over Hampshire and Cornwall have left them 80 minutes away from that hat-trick and Loney said: “Kent have done really well in the last few years.

“They are obviously doing something well and it’s no surprise to see them in the final again, but you can’t take your eye off Saturday’s game because this one is massive.

“The club will be busy, we’ve sold a lot of hospitality and whoever wins will deserve it – but hopefully it will be Lancashire.”