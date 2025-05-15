Lancashire play Somerset on Saturday after beating them at the Woodlands last year Photo: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

Fylde’s Alex Loney looks forward to breaking new ground with the Lancashire rugby union squad as they head to Weston-super-Mare this Saturday.

That’s where his Rose Rose side will face Somerset in their County Championship opener (2pm).

Head coach Loney told The Gazette: “I’ve been involved with Lancashire since 2006 and it’s somewhere I’ve never played.

“It’s certainly a bit different but this is an exciting time for Lancashire, with the possible reward of a Twickenham final next month.

“It’s always an important part of the calendar for me because this competition has such fond memories.”

Nine Fylde players – Ben Turner, Adam Lanigan, Sam Stott, Cam Smith, Alex Clayton, Corey Bowker, Pete Altham, Mike Walton and Toby Harrison – are in the starting XV with Lewis Quinn and Scott Rawlings on the bench.

Bowker has stayed in match condition since the league season ended last month with two appearances for the Barbarians.

He was joined by fellow Fylde front-rower Altham in the Baa-Baas team which won at Glasgow Academicals on Saturday.

After hosting Lancashire, Somerset will take on Yorkshire at Hull Ionians a week on Saturday before the Roses match at Fylde concludes the group on May 31.

The same three teams contested the ‘northern’ group last year, when Lancashire missed out on Twickenham but defeated Somerset 54-33 at the Woodlands.

Loney certainly wouldn’t rule out another high-scoring encounter, adding: “You have the potential for that in many county games.

“You don’t have the same organisation and analysis you would for a league game and the weather can be a factor too at this time of year.

“I’m sure it will be a fast-flowing game and we saw Somerset’s quality last year, so we know they are a really good side.

“We’re travelling down on Friday and Lancashire are supporting us with the costs, so it shows the value of the competition to this county.

“The message is that this Lancashire team will be competitive. We have a strong group and they all know the background as to why our county takes part in this competition.”

Lancashire are the record 25-time winners of this 136-year-old tournament, though their last triumph was seven years ago and they have reached Twickenham only once since. Somerset have graced the final just the once, in 1923.