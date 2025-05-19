Fylde RFC's Lancashire contingent

Fylde RFC’s players were to the fore as Lancashire began their Sir Bill Beaumont County Championship campaign with Saturday’s 24-17 victory at Somerset.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven Woodlands players were named in a Red Rose squad with 13 debutants as three first-half tries set up victory in their opening match.

Having won 54-33 when the two counties met last season, Lancashire had to overturn an early deficit before taking the spoils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Somerset opened the scoring in the seventh minute as a maul in the right-hand corner ended with skipper Sam Taylor touching down.

Lancashire responded seven minutes later, beginning an 18-minute spell in which they crossed three times.

Fylde full-back Ben Turner did the honours on 14 minutes, stepping past a number of Somerset defenders before touching down under the posts.

Woodlands team-mate Alex Clayton added the conversion to give the Red Rose a 7-5 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire came close to scoring again on 25 minutes, when a maul was held up over the line.

They weren’t to be denied for long, however, as a second try came a minute later when a charge down ended with Fylde’s Sam Stott crossing.

Clayton again converted, as he did five minutes later when Turner scored his second try following good work from Lancashire skipper Matt Sturgess.

That gave Lancashire a 21-5 lead at half-time, only for Somerset’s Charlie Carter to cross within three minutes of the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clayton’s 52nd-minute penalty put Lancashire two converted tries ahead at 24-10, but the hosts halved that deficit going into the last 20 minutes.

Tommy Bailey scored Somerset’s third try, converted by Jamie Elswood, as the Red Rose saw hooker Adam Mallinson yellow-carded.

However, they managed to hold steady in the time remaining to pick up victory.

Lancashire’s players now have a weekend off before concluding their group stage fixtures with a home match against Yorkshire at the Woodlands on May 31 (3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be the first Roses clash at Fylde since May 2019, when Yorkshire ran out 26-20 winners.

In the other group, defending champions Kent kicked off their title defence with a 42-5 defeat of Hampshire and play their second match at Cornwall this Saturday.

Lancashire: Turner, Lanigan, Reaney, Stott, Smith, Clayton, Sturgess, Ailes, Harrison, Deans, James, Walton, Altham, Mallinson, Bowker. Replacements: Corless, Wilkinson, Woods, Quinn, Greenwood, Rawlings, McGuire, Cook.