Lancashire Women defeated Durham Women at Blackpool CC Photo: Daniel Martino

Sophie Morris was thrilled after helping Lancashire Women defeat their Durham counterparts at Blackpool CC on Monday.

Morris finished with figures of 5-33 from eight overs as Lancashire claimed victory by 35 runs in the counties’ Metro Bank One Day Cup meeting at Stanley Park.

She was also keen to highlight the contribution of team-mate Sophie Ecclestone, whose 10 overs went for only 17 runs.

Morris said: “It’s been a tough time since Sophie has come back, and I’ve been in and out of the team, but I am really happy today and it’s a great win.

Lancashire Women's Sophie Morris celebrates her five wickets against Durham Women at Stanley Park Photo: George Franks

“Sophie really helped by keeping the other end tight and that allowed me to take a few at the other end.

“She bowled really well and it was great to have her next to me when I bowled; she tells you what you need to do and where to put (it) and it’s really good.

“Durham were always up with the run rate, so wickets were key, and we managed to take them when they had the potential to build really good partnerships – and breaking those partnerships is what won us the game.”

Victory was Lancashire’s sixth in eight games and left them in second spot, one point behind Hampshire.

As for Durham, defeat left them in sixth position as their head coach, Danielle Hazell, rued losing a couple of key wickets.

She said: “I think we got ourselves in a position to win the game.

“It really ebbed and flowed throughout the second innings against what was a very good Lancashire attack, on a pitch which got quite spicy with some spin and bounce.

“We built two good partnerships and, if they had gone on a touch longer, we might have needed only 20 or 25 runs – and it might have been a bit more interesting so partnerships were key.

“We talked a lot about being disciplined and we weren’t today. The 30 wides is a massive indicator on maybe where the game was won or lost – and that’s something we need to take away and take into the games coming up.”