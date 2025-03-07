Fylde RFC have recorded back-to-back home wins, roared on by big Woodlands crowds – their test now is to maintain that form at away grounds, where the atmosphere may not be so inspiring.

Not only was it the sole game throughout the National Leagues to attract more than 1,000 spectators, it was the fourth-highest attendance for a rugby union match in England last weekend.

Joint-head coach Alex Loney told the Gazette: “We do recognise that we are a well-supported club and that the Fylde coast is a rugby area.

“You see people in Fylde jackets and signposts to the ground. It’s a pleasure to play in front of so many.

“We know that not every club is in that position. You go to some grounds where you don’t get that atmosphere and it can be quiet.

“It was a good turnout, which is testament to Tynedale too, and the crowd saw a good spectacle and result.”

They saw Fylde overcome a 12-10 half-time deficit for an impressive five-try victory which pleased the coaches.

Loney added: “We’re really happy with the win. Tynedale are going really well and had won eight out of 11 since we won there, so it was a tough hurdle.

“We did really well in the set-piece and to nullify a side with a good scrum and driving maul.

“We took our chances well and could have had a couple more tries, but Tynedale make it difficult for you and showed their spirit by scoring from the last play.

“We have had an inconsistent run, so to win back-to-back helps with the confidence if a bit of doubt had crept in.”

Loney hopes that dispelling any such doubts will help Fylde to record a first away win of 2025 tomorrow at Otley (3pm), who were beaten 56-29 at the Woodlands in November but are on a three-match winning run.

“Otley have had some really good results and are a good side across many facets of the game,” he added.

“We’ll have to be on the money to win and that’s the beauty of this league: if you play well, you’ll have a chance, but if you are off it, you’ll struggle.”

Fylde are also getting the competition for places back, with players who have recently reclaimed starting spots looking to keep the shirts.

That includes hooker Rob Williamson and winger Adam Lanigan, who both scored against Tynedale.

It was Williamson’s first senior try and Loney said: “Rob has done very well throughout the year and perhaps has not had as many first-team opportunities as he would have hoped for.

“He did have a period out of the team when he worked hard, particularly on set-pieces. He came off the bench against Lymm and started against Tynedale and he did really well.

“Adam is another who has had to wait. We didn’t put him back in straight away after a long injury but now he has the shirt.

“He’s looked really threatening and sharp when he’s had opportunities and that’s all we can ask for.

“It’s testament to the squad we have, which is better than last season, and you need the squad over a long season.”