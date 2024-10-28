Tynedale 22 Fylde RFC 45: Fylde make it five consecutive wins
Fylde started well, monopolising early possession, but a loose pass allowed Rhys Beeckmans to break into Fylde’s 22.
He was bundled into touch but Fylde’s lineout misfired before they knocked on and Tynedale skipper Chris Wearmouth crashed over, Jake Rodgers converting.
A missed kick to touch and then a missed tackle then gave Alex Dryden a free run in and, with 16 minutes gone, Fylde were 12-0 down.
Reader then provided the spark needed to get Fylde going, some phased possession giving him the ball before he danced around a couple of defenders to score under the posts.
Patrick Bishop added the conversion and Fylde were on the board, trailing 12-7.
Having settled into their work, Fylde began to pressure the home defence as repeated phases ended with Sam Stott giving Ben Turner space to move down the touchline.
He picked the perfect time for an inside pass to the supporting Alex Gaughan, who crossed to level the scores at 12-12.
Fylde skipper Toby Harrison then won lineout ball and a decoy move in the centres enabled Reader to beat his man and score a second try, converted by Bishop for a 19-12 lead.
They were able to extend that advantage before half-time, as Turner’s break ended with Harrison popping up the final pass for Bishop to cross out wide.
That meant Fylde went into the break with a try bonus point in the bag as well as a 24-12 lead.
The second half opened with Tynedale penalised after a knock-on but, having set up a lineout, Fylde’s throw wasn’t straight.
Tynedale’s reprieve was shortlived as they were penalised for collapsing the scrum before Matt Ashcroft’s quick thinking finally ended the comedy of errors.
A quick tap saw him power over for Fylde’s fifth try, followed by one for Pete Altham, as Bishop converted both to give Fylde a 38-12 advantage.
Despite conceding 38 unanswered points, Tynedale responded with their powerful pack grinding away at the Fylde defence.
Matt Garrod thwarted one dangerous situation near the line but Tynedale set up another attempt which ended with a try for Louis Frankland.
Back came Fylde with Jordan Dorrington breaking down the wing before they earned another penalty.
A quick tap and go ended with Harrison crashing over and Bishop’s fifth conversion seeing Fylde 45-17 up with 14 minutes left.
Tynedale then saw winger Seamus Hutton yellow-carded after he was deemed to have deliberately knocked on an inside pass from Dorrington.
With Tynedale desperate to gain some reward for their efforts, they battered away at the line and gave Fylde some valuable defensive practice.
Having seen Garrod yellow-carded in the 78th minute, Fylde defended well and forced a knock-on – only to concede a penalty at the resulting scrum.
One last catch-and-drive lineout was set up, Frankland grabbing his second try as Tynedale gained the bonus point they sought.
Tynedale: Beaty, Hutton, Beeckmans, Miller, Dryden, Rodgers, Telford (Turnbull), Hughes (White), Keller (Hughes), Haigh (Frankland), Wearmouth (Cousin), Hanning, Burke (Wearmouth), Vassalo, Richards.
Fylde RFC: Reader, Turner (Dorrington), Stott, Clayton, Smith, Bishop (Atherton), Gaughan, Harrison, Ashcroft, Quinn, Garrod, Morgan, Altham (Trippier), Davis (Williamson), Bowker (Rudkin).