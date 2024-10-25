Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fylde RFC racked up nine tries in last weekend’s 61-14 hammering of Harrogate – but team boss Alex Loney believes there’s “more to come” from them in attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having lost two of their first three games in National Two North, the Woodlands club are on a four-match winning run.

Joint-head coach Loney told The Gazette: “We are happy with the progression but by no means are we exactly where we want to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had more opportunities on Saturday and we probably feel we left points out there.

Fylde RFC scored nine tries against Harrogate last weekend Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

“We are happy to score the tries we did but we still think there’s more to come in attack.”

Star of the show was Cameron Smith, who scored a hat-trick on his home debut.

A former youth player with Worcester Warriors and the North Sydney club in Australia, the winger has caught the eye in his first fortnight as a National League player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are excited about Cam,” said Loney. “He took his opportunities really well and he adds to our threat.

“He’s a dangerous player, who will score a lot more tries for the club.

“His cousin Charlie was already playing for the Hawks (second XV) and, when Cam came back to the UK, we didn’t hang around in trying to bring him to the club. He’s young, hungry and has a great pedigree.

“Adding to our overall strength, so we can withstand unavailability, is key for Fylde this year and Cam has just the characteristics we want.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourth-placed Fylde are now within five points of Sheffield, whose first defeat last weekend (13-12 to Leeds Tykes) leaves Lymm and Leeds as the league’s last unbeaten sides.

Next up is Saturday’s match at Tynedale, who are without a win but have drawn twice, which will be followed by the first of this season’s weekend breaks.

“We lost our first two away games and we don’t want to lose another at Tynedale on Saturday,” said Loney

“It will be nice to have a rest, hopefully after a win, because the players have put a serious shift in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have been outstanding in their commitment to training and to managing their bodies since the start of August.

“We plan to rest the wider squad too because they have all performed well – the Hawks are unbeaten in their competition.”