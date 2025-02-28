Chris Briers is thrilled that Fylde RFC rediscovered top form at home to Lymm last Saturday – though the team boss is unsure why they lost it in the first place.

Joint-head coach Briers told The Gazette: “It was a great performance. It had everything we’ve been trying to get right – intensity, accuracy and work rate.

“I’m not sure what turned it round because I don’t know how we got into this spell. We left at Christmas playing some of our best rugby but then went away from it.

Adam Lanigan scored twice for Fylde against Lymm Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

“We haven’t made dramatic changes but it’s a case of our application and we found our rhythm again.”

The return of injured players was a factor, not least captain Toby Harrison, while vice-captain David Fairbrother was named N2N player of the week.

“Getting players back helps, especially the leadership,” said Briers. “David does the same things every week and he was really dangerous with the ball.”

There was a debut at fly-half for Will Hunt, on loan from Sale FC.

“Will has been on our radar for a few years,” revealed Briers.

“With Pat Bishop leaving this month, we thought maybe we needed to look to bring someone in.

“The timing was right because Will had not been playing as regularly as he would like for Sale, so this could be beneficial for all parties.

“He has been thrown in at the deep end and has done well. He’s just a very good rugby player. He has vision in attack and is a good organiser.”

Full-back Freddie Reader scored three of Fylde’s six tries and Briers was delighted to see winger Adam Lanigan cross for two on his return to the starting XV.

“Adam had had a tough battle with injury,” he said. “He also had a tweak when he was about to come back and that was more frustration for him but he’s taken his chance.

“The tries were pleasing. We were good from set-pieces, there were bits of skill and we could have scored a couple more.

“It’s good when you can win by that score and know we left even more points out there.”

Fylde are at home again this Saturday to sixth-placed Tynedale (3pm), having won 45-22 on their ground in October.

“We just need to keep the momentum going and the mood and feeling from last weekend to make sure we are in the same place,” said Briers after last weekend’s milestone match, in which he and Alex Loney celebrated 100 games of their co-stewardship.

“It’s great to have been in charge so long but it’s not something we were aware of or bothered about.

“It was the same when I played: individual achievements are nice but all that really matters is that the team plays well and wins.”