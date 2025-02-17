February is fast becoming a month to forget for Fylde, who slipped to a third successive defeat against a team in the bottom three at the start of play.

Dave Fairbrother’s late try at least meant Fylde brought back two losing bonus points, but it was scant consolation with few other positives to take from a poor performance.

The game, as a whole, was low on quality but Harrogate fully deserved their third league victory of the season.

Things started well enough for Fylde as, on six minutes, winger Cam Smith fended off a defender and was left with a clear run to the line for the opening try, converted by Lucas Atherton.

Dave Fairbrother’s late try meant Fylde brought back two losing bonus points Picture: Daniel Martino

It was a lead that didn’t last long as, five minutes later, with the referee playing a third penalty advantage, Harrogate centre Kristan Dobson produced a deft chip over the top before regathering to score a try converted by Charlie Metcalf.

Back came Fylde on 18 minutes when, after good, phased play and a strong carry by Mike Walton, Chris Rudkin forced his way over with Atherton’s conversion putting them 14-7 ahead.

The lead lasted longer this time as the game went through an uninspiring 11-minute period of errors and penalties, the last of which was awarded to Harrogate.

They kicked to five yards out and, from the lineout, worked a simple move which saw Oliver Tomalin barge over.

The conversion was missed, meaning Fylde still led 14-12 when the referee brought a rather turgid and stop-start opening half to a close.

There was no fast start to the second stanza for Fylde, as they became bogged down in their own 22.

With Harrogate doing the basics better on a pitch where it was hard to get going, a no arms tackle gave them a penalty.

They chose to run and, a few phases later, Henry Derbyshire crashed over with Metcalf converting to give Harrogate the lead for the first time at 19-14.

Harrogate were then held up over the line but another penalty on 52 minutes brought a further lineout and a try for Oliver Fretwell.

Trailing 24-14, Fylde made changes in position and personnel before putting some shape, tempo, urgency and sustained accuracy into their attack.

The result was a try for Sam Stott, converted by Alex Clayton to put them within a score at 24-19.

However, a lack of patience in attack and defence often resulted in penalties against Fylde with Rory Macnab kicking one to put Harrogate 27-19 in front with 65 minutes gone.

With time running out, Fylde forced Harrogate to spill the ball before quickly recycling it and enabling Fairbrother to score a bonus-point try and leave Fylde with one last chance for victory.

Harrogate knocked on at the restart before Fylde were awarded a penalty on halfway.

Too far out for a kick at goal, Fylde chose to kick for the lineout but – probably summing up the day – missed touch as Harrogate could kick the ball off the field and secure five points.

Harrogate: Macnab, Sharma, Dobson, Brook, Miller, Metcalf (Toomey), Pettitt (Wickham), Tomalin (Richardson), Hill, Dodds, Brady, Gilmartin, Derbyshire (Peace), Fretwell (Challis), Percival.

Fylde RFC: Reader, Turner, Forster, Stott, Smith (Clayton), Atherton (Smith), Kincart, Fairbrother, Dorrington (Harrison), Quinn (Parker), Walton (Morgan), Garrod, Altham (Trippier/Altham), Parker (Davis), Rudkin.