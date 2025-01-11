Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fylde RFC legend Sir Bill Beaumont has seen his appointment as interim chairman of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) officially ratified.

His role was confirmed on Friday as he replaces Tom Ilube, who stepped down last month in response to the outcry over the executives’ pay and bonus scandal that came to light in November.

Beaumont was subsequently chosen by the board to fill the vacancy until a permanent replacement for Ilube is found.

The RFU also confirmed a special general meeting will be held after the Six Nations, when chief executive Bill Sweeney will face calls for his removal.

Sir Bill Beaumont's role as the RFU's interim chairman has been officially ratified Picture: Daniel Martino

Having previously rejected a letter from a grassroots revolt, calling for a vote of no confidence in Sweeney – on the grounds of bureaucratic technicalities – the RFU has now performed a U-turn and the SGM will take place in March or April.

Beaumont, who has penned an open letter to clubs, will embark on a nationwide tour of rugby clubs in January and February to debate the concerns of RFU members.

“It is very clear the game wants and needs unity and it is my priority to help to bring the game together,” he wrote.

“This is a serious moment for the game of rugby in England. There have been demands for change without clarity on the real reasons why, or proposals for an alternative vision.

“There has been a call for a SGM and we will respect the right of members to have their views heard.

“Our sport has a long history of in-fighting and we sometimes lose sight of what is best for rugby as a whole.

“Whatever we do next, it needs to be for the good of the English game.”

It was revealed in the RFU’s accounts, published in November, that Sweeney received pay of £1.1m for the 2023-24 financial year; an increased salary of £742,000 and a bonus of £358,000.

Bonuses totalling almost £1m were paid to a further five executives, even though the RFU reported an operating loss of £37.9m for 2023-24; the highest it has recorded.

That came amid 42 staff redundancies in September and the England men’s team winning just five of their 12 matches in 2024.