Fylde RFC’s Chris Briers looks forward to seeing even more of Sir Bill Beaumont at the Woodlands, now his eight-year stint as chairman of World Rugby is over.

Not that the club’s most famous son – who is now the RFU’s interim chairman – has been an absentee during his two terms overseeing the global game, regularly attending Fylde fixtures whenever his commitments allowed.

Having passed the baton to Australia’s Dr Brett Robinson, Sir Bill said he was ‘immensely proud’ to have been at the forefront of the game’s development since Covid, saying: “When it’s mattered, we have pulled together to get things done for the betterment of the game as a whole.”

Fylde chairman Matt Filipo said: “Sir Bill has been an outstanding ambassador for the game we love at world level.

Brian Ashton and Sir Bill Beaumont watched Fylde RFC's win at Preston Grasshoppers last weekend Picture: Daniel Martino

“He always had a love for Fylde and supported the club where he started his journey.”

World Rugby’s tribute read: “Among many highlights, Bill will be remembered as a leader who delivered historic governance and international calendar reform, and men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup expansion.

“He also steered the sport through the turbulence of the global pandemic, while deepening relationships with professional leagues and player bodies.”

Despite all that, Fylde’s joint-head coach Briers says Beaumont remains unchanged.

He told The Gazette: “Bill’s as down to earth as ever. He still stands in the same place on the ground and he isn’t one for hobnobbing.

“He’ll often come down or text after the game. He’ll ask questions but doesn’t really give his own opinions.

“He’s very respectful of the job we’re doing but Bill’s definitely still involved and he’s always showing that it’s his club.”

Briers is also hugely proud of his own father, Rob, whose year in office as president of the Rugby Football Union has also come to an end.

This honour as the English game’s figurehead rewarded Rob’s six decades of dedication to the sport, having been a loyal clubman in serving West Park in St Helens.

Briers added: “Dad enjoyed the role as president. He didn’t do it for himself and never looked to climb the ladder.

“He has been a loyal servant of the game and simply wanted to make it better in any way he could.

“Dad has worked extremely hard for rugby and I’m very proud of him.”

Asked whether he harboured any such ambitions of his own, the Fylde coach added: “I enjoy being in the thick of it on the rugby side.

“Whether I’ll ever want to move into the other side of the game, I don’t know.”