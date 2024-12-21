Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fylde RFC’s most famous son, Sir Bill Beaumont, has been appointed as Rugby Football Union chairman on an interim basis following the resignation of Tom Ilube.

Ilube stepped down on Friday morning in response to the outcry over the executives’ pay and bonus scandal that has gripped Twickenham at a time when the RFU has reported record losses and made more than 40 staff redundant.

Former England captain Beaumont has been chosen by the board to fill the role until a permanent replacement for Ilube is found.

A junior vice-president of the RFU council, he served as RFU chairman from 2012 to 2016 before being elected to the same position at World Rugby, relinquishing the role last month.

“I am honoured to be taking on the role on an interim basis and would like to pay tribute to the great work and passion of Tom Ilube,” Beaumont said.

“We now must look forward and I hope I can help to unite the game and drive forward the game of rugby in England at both an international level and in the community game.”

Ilube has been the main target of a grassroots revolt that has sufficient support to trigger a special general meeting and was also facing pressure from the RFU council, who said the governing body had suffered “reputational damage” because of the pay scandal.

Ilube oversaw the governing body’s remuneration committee which was responsible for introducing the long-term incentive plan (LTIP) bonus scheme that caused uproar.

Chief executive Bill Sweeney received pay of £1.1m for the 2023-24 financial year, which comprised an increased salary of £742,000 and a bonus of £358,000.

In addition, bonuses totalling almost £1m were paid to a further five executives despite the RFU reporting an operating loss of £37.9m for 2023/24, the highest it has recorded.

“I have decided to step down from my role as chair of the RFU as recent events have become a distraction from the game,” Ilube said.

At an emergency council meeting on Wednesday, it was announced that an independent review of the LTIP scheme – designed to retain executives during the pandemic – would be conducted by a law firm.