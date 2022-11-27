In a fierce contest, they were made to work overtime in subduing and grinding down the determined and resolute Steelmen, who put in a defensive shift to be proud of.

While Sheffield may not have taken any league points from the game, they became only the second team this season to deny Fylde a full five points.

An excellent playing surface and dry day saw Fylde play into what wind there was in the opening stages.

Greg Smith was Fylde's man of the match at Sheffield Photo: Fylde RFC/Chris Farrow

What then ensued was an almighty arm wrestle of a first half which saw defences on top.

Fylde’s best moment came when Connor Wilkinson gave Tom Carleton what looked like enough space to dive into the corner but a superb intervention by the last Sheffield defender forced the ball loose.

Just as it looked like the game was destined to be scoreless at half-time, Fylde man of the match Greg Smith slotted over a penalty from the 10-metre line.

Fylde slowly raised the pressure in the second half and gained their first success from broken play.

Harlan Corrie’s huge hit forced a knock-on before Carleton popped the loose ball to Wilkinson, who exploited a Sheffield line that could not adjust from attack to defence quickly enough.

Wilkinson picked the pass perfectly as Ben Turner scorched through and touched down under the posts, Smith’s conversion making it 10-0.

The lead was extended further on 54 minutes after Pete Altham forced a couple of scrum penalties, giving Fylde sustained territorial and possession advantage.

It ended with a catch-and-drive lineout try for Olli Parkinson with Smith’s conversion putting Fylde 17-0 ahead.

They forged further ahead when another scrum penalty gave them a lineout in the Sheffield 22 before quick hands across the backline saw Turner cross for his second try.

Smith’s conversion saw Fylde 24-0 up, leaving them almost 20 minutes in which to score the bonus point try.

That would usually be plenty of time but Sheffield were not going to give one up so easily.

A Fylde knock-on at the restart gave Sheffield some much needed ball in Fylde’s half, which they proceeded to keep before forcing penalties and pressure of their own.

Solid Fylde defence kept the hosts at bay until the 72nd minute when Sheffield pierced the line for winger Matt Adcock to touch down wide out.

Back came Fylde with a mighty last effort in search of that elusive bonus point try.

They forced a penalty five metres out and chose the scrum, leading to another penalty and a decision to reset.

However, Sheffield won the crucial first contact advantage to force a stability error and win a penalty of their own with the resulting kick to touch ending the game.

The lack of a bonus point meant Sedgley Park moved one point ahead of Fylde at the top, with third-placed Hull Ionians a further six adrift.

Fylde: Wilkinson, Turner (Forster), Forster (Rawlings), Stott, Carleton, Smith, Lanigan, Bowker (Barrow/Bowker), Gregory, Ashcroft, Corrie, Parkinson, Harrison (Garrod), Higginson (O’Ryan), Fairbrother,