After a welcome two-week break, this four-match block includes fixtures against the three teams promoted to National Two North this season and starts with successive games against Sheffield clubs.

Fylde’s only defeat in 10 outings to date was at the hands of unbeaten Sedgley Park, though the Woodlands club are level on points with the leaders – and have the better points-difference by 95 – after picking up a four-try bonus point from all nine victories.

Fylde RFC joint-head coaches Alex Loney (left) and Chris Briers Picture: CHRIS FARROW / FYLDE RFC

Joint-head coach Loney told the Gazette: “Sedgley are top because they have the extra win, which is what our league goes on when teams are level, but winning margins and bonus points will be a factor, so you have to keep the pressure on in every game and take your opportunities.

“We came out on the wrong side of a tight game in tough conditions at Sedgley but we are confident and driven.”

Fylde have made the most of the season’s second break, giving players some well earned rest last week and resuming training in earnest this week before clashes with the three sides they are yet to meet this season.

Last time out Sedgley were left hanging on for a five-point win at home to Tynedale, who had lost by 33 points at the Woodlands two weeks earlier.

“It’s testament to what this league is like and you have to perform every week,” added Loney. “We had a good result against Tynedale but they showed their ability and they are a team who can give anyone a really hard game.

“We won our first eight games and we could go on another run now, but there are serious challenges to face and I don’t just mean from Sedgley.

“In this group of games we now have to play a new team in Sheffield, Otley (who are fourth) away and then the derby (at home to Preston Grasshoppers).”