That’s the view of joint-head coach Alex Loney following the 57-14 home win over Huddersfield last Saturday, when his side bounced back after their eight-match winning start to the National Two North campaign had been ended by Sedgley Park.

Fylde can enjoy this season’s second weekend off before the four-game run-in to Christmas begins away to league newcomers Sheffield a week tomorrow.

Fylde RFC mark Remembrance weekend ahead of their victory over Huddersfield Picture: CHRIS FARROW / FYLDE RFC

Loney told The Gazette: “We were disappointed with the Sedgley Park result but we dusted ourselves down and focused on Huddersfield. Yes, we made a few errors and maybe left a few points out there but the reaction we wanted was there.”

That reaction to being knocked off the top of the table was boosted by a second-half hat-trick from full-back Tom Carleton, who had been unavailable at Sedgley.

“It’s not giving away a national secret to say Tom is a phenomenal player, who can score tries for fun,” said Loney. “We missed him but, over the course of the season, we’ll see plenty of Tom.”

Loney agrees this week’s break is a welcome and timely one for Fylde, adding: “We carried on training ahead of the last break because it was so early in the season but we’ve given the players time off this week.

