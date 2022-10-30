Fylde went into the game with five changes to the starting line-up that defeated Wharfedale a week earlier.

Yet again, they began quickly though and didn’t take long to get up and running.

Ben Turner wasn’t down to be in the squad until a late reshuffle saw Matt Sturgess miss out and Adam Lanigan retain his place at scrum-half.

Fylde RFCgot the better of Tynedale on Saturday Picture: Michelle Adamson

However, Turner proved his worth with a superb solo effort to dance through the Tynedale defence and beat the full-back for a try near the posts, converted by Greg Smith.

It was Smith who then created try number two, making an excellent break before finding the supporting Tom Carleton who put on the afterburners to score with the conversion making it 14-0.

Moments later, Carleton had his second after backing up a good run from Turner and, with Smith converting, Fylde had taken full control of the game in the space of 15 minutes and led 21-0.

Their momentum was brought to a halt when they were temporarily reduced to 14 men.

Matt Ashcroft was sinbinned for deliberate offside and, from the resulting lineout, Tynedale scored with Luke Frankland going over from a rolling maul.

Fylde finished the half on top though, scoring again when a period of sustained pressure on the Tynedale line ended with Smith’s looping pass to David Fairbrother, who sent in Tristan Woodman for a walk-in try at the corner.

That gave Fylde a bonus point and a 26-5 lead at half-time, after which Tynedale began well with Chris Wearmouth powering over from close range.

Fylde responded again, this time Matt Garrod following Ben Gregory’s break before taking the skipper’s pass and sprinting over from 30 metres for a 31-10 advantage.

Fairbrother was sinbinned for pulling down a maul but it was Fylde who crossed again through Connor Wilkinson.

Tom Grimes made sure they had the last say by going over with Smith’s conversion completing the scoring.

Fylde: Carleton, Turner, Wilkinson, Stott, Grimes, Smith, Lanigan, Bowker, Gregory, Ashcroft, Parkinson, Garrod, Woodman, Harrison, Fairbrother. Replacements: Lewis, Altham, Corrie, Higginson, Rawlings.

