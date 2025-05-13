Wrea Green Wolves have performed well during their first full season in the Hyndburn League

A Blackpool basketball devotee is spearheading a scheme to develop three new courts for public use in Stanley Park.

Now David is firmly behind Bounce Back Basketball, a community project to create free-to-use outdoor courts for adults and juniors.

He told The Gazette: “The scheme is Council-approved but now needs the funding.

“These courts will be in a fantastic spot next to the tennis courts, the clock tower and the athletics stadium, creating a lively hub for sport and socialising in the heart of Stanley Park.

“The old basketball courts in the park have been out of action for years. They’ve fallen into disrepair and can’t be rebuilt due to drainage issues – but the new location is even better.

“The plans include two full-size adult courts and one full-size junior court.

“We're raising funds to construct the courts through local and national government grants, sponsorships, crowdfunding and backing from sports organisations and charities.

“We’re inviting organisations to sponsor a court and we’re also open to one organisation sponsoring all three.

“For that, we’d love to see a bold, creative vision that brings the courts together with a unique design and branding that truly connects with the community.

“The courts will be available for schools to host events. There will be three v three, five v five games and junior competitions throughout the year, with wheelchair basketball events also planned.”

To further raise the profile of the game and this project, a Classic 3x3 tournament is being planned for the late summer.

The sport is growing around the Fylde, with two new clubs taking off in recent years.

Wrea Green Wolves have become the focal point for adult basketball on the area, performing well in their first full season in the Hyndburn League.

Under head coach Thomas Quigley, the club provides a structured environment for players to train and compete, and 40 attended trials ahead of the league season.

With plans to form a second men's team and a women's team, the Wolves train on Thursdays at Blackpool Sixth Form College.

Based at Armfield Academy, Fylde Fire formed in 2023 with a vision of making basketball more accessible to children across Blackpool, particularly those in the South Shore area.

Founded by Chris Bromage, Fylde Fire cater for all children aged six to 13.

They do not as yet have a team in a league, though more talented players are directed towards possible league clubs they could join.

Fire are following the trail blazed by Blackpool Juniors, already established at Blackpool Sixth under Steve Legge and his coaching team.

Around 80 boys and girls have been attending weekly sessions, moving outdoors to Aspire Hub for the summer.