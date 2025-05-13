The Kirkham Junior Reds U10s celebrate Photo: Karen Tebbutt

There was fun in the sun and cups to be won on the Blackpool and District Youth Football League’s big weekend at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The league staged nine Hogan Cup finals on one day and nine Hogan Plate finals on the other in a glorious end-of-season spectacular.

While three of the Hogan Cup winners retained the trophies they lifted last year, it was a wonderful experience for the new kids on the block in the U7s’ final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was a thrilling goalfest in which Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds defeated Fylde Coast Soccer Iniesta 7-4, Noah scoring four.

The Poulton Town Panthers U12 camp Photo: Karen Tebbutt

Lincoln, Reggie and Henry were also on target for the winners and team boss Charlie Dixon told The Gazette: “We got off to a great start, scored early and were in front for the whole game.

“We were able to give everyone game time and everyone enjoyed it and lifted their game.

“It’s been a really good season for the club – we split the U7s into teams and the Blacks won the Plate.”

Clifton Rangers Wasps U8s' line-up Photo: Karen Tebbutt

Player of the match was Iniesta’s Mason, who scored twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poulton FC Reds crowned another dominant campaign with a 10-1 victory over CN Sports in the U8s’ final.

Seth scored a hat-trick and Frankie was man of the match for a team who haven’t lost a Hogan Cup tie – or any other match for that matter – in their two seasons in the B&DYFL.

Manager Mark Watkinson said: “We haven’t lost for two years and this is a great bunch, who have been together since they were around four.

The Fleetwood Town Junior Greens U12 squad Photo: Karen Tebbutt

“We scored early, kept it going and all the boys contributed. We’ll be looking to bring one or two more in for the move up to seven-a-side next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also celebrating back-to-back Hogan Cup triumphs are BJFF Spartans, who defeated Thornton Cleveleys Lions 6-2 in the U9s’ final.

Emerson gave them the lead after just four seconds, while there were two goals apiece for Oliver and Toby, with Joseph the other scorer.

“Three of the scorers only joined this season and it’s been a very good one,” explained manager Steven Townsend, who isn’t exactly winding down for a relaxing summer.

Squires Gate FC's U18s Photo: Karen Tebbutt

“We’ve got seven tournaments lined up – they just love playing,” added Steven, whose goalkeeper Theo was man of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also capping an excellent season were Kirkham Junior Reds, who got the better of Fylde Coast Soccer Xavis 4-3 in the U10s’ final.

Winning manager Aaron Evans takes up the story: “We scored early and were always ahead.

“We went two goals up three times but they kept coming back at us and their third goal made the final five minutes pretty exciting.”

Freddie got a hat-trick, Toby scored two and Archie was player of the match for a Reds side who have enjoyed a 21-game unbeaten run and have certainly got the knack of knockout football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron added: “We also entered tournaments in Manchester, Burnley and Wigan this season. We got to all three finals and won two.”

Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks U7s Photo: Karen Tebbutt

Fleetwood Town Juniors Reds’ triumph in the U11s’ final was down in no small part to their Zach attack.

Player of the match Zach P scored two and Zach C was also on target in the 4-1 win over Thornton Cleveleys Tigers.

Manager Craig Andrews also praised Evan for his long-range cracker, saying: “That goal made it 2-1 and was the real turning point after they had equalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was our fourth trophy of the season and the players have done fantastically well.”

The only finalists to win after trailing at half-time were Poulton Town Panthers, who emerged 2-1 winners over Fleetwood Town Junior Reds in the U12s’ final.

Trailing to an early goal from a free-kick, the Panthers equalised through Roman shortly after the break and won it with a penalty by player of the match Jack D five minutes from the end.

Winning manager Chris Pears was full of praise for his players but also for the spirit in which the final was played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a close game between two teams who really respect each other,” he said.

“We have a polite set of players, who try hard and got their reward – and congratulations to the young officials, who controlled the match really well.”

Another team who finally got the better of resilient opponents were YMCA Whites, who edged out Lytham Junior Jaguars 4-3 in the U13s’ final.

Player of the match Harry and Jacob had put the Whites 2-0 up but the Jaguars would draw level twice before a second goal from Rory sealed the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cup glory does run in Rory’s family – grandad Arthur Albiston was a winner in three FA Cup finals among almost 500 games for Manchester United.

Team manager Brendon Malone said: “We won at Fleetwood Town last year (in the Coulton Plate final), so it was great to win at Blackpool too.

“We always start slowly but the players have done brilliantly since Christmas.”

All the goals came in the second half of the U14s’ final, in which St Annes Yellows kept hold of the cup for another year with a 3-1 win over Wyre Junior Diamonds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outstanding defender Zack opened the scoring from a corner and although Wyre equalised, Alex put the Yellows back in front from a flick-on by Kyle, who sealed the victory with a stoppage-time free-kick.

Their success was certainly hard-earned as winning manager Max Robinson explained: “This was our 65th game of the season and we’ve played 410 minutes in seven days.”

They can’t put their feet up yet, with the same two teams battling for the league crown.

“We still have to play Wyre again and need a point to win the title,” added Max.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Smith scored a hat-trick as Squires Gate won the U18s’ final 4-2 against St Annes Titans, with Fin Gallagher also on target for the winners.

Many congratulations also go to the Hogan Plate winners: Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks U7s, Clifton Rangers Wasps U8s, Foxhall U9s, St Annes Lions U10s, Poulton Town Pumas U11s, Fleetwood Town Junior Greens U12s, Fleetwood Town Junior Whites U13s, Fleetwood Gym Warriors U14s and Poulton Town U18s.