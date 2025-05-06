Foxhall Sporting hosted the Sir Tom Finney Girls' U10 team Photo: Karen Tebbutt

Girls took on boys in our match of the week as the Blackpool and District Youth Football League U9s’ competition enters its final weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foxhall Sporting hosted the Sir Tom Finney Girls’ U10 team, who are playing a year down.

This has been the first season of seven-a-side football for these teams in the B&DYFL, though they agreed to play this game as a five-a-side as the Sir Tom Finney team were short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foxhall manager Thomas Brathwaite told The Gazette: “It was a good game and we haven’t done too badly over the season.

The Foxhall Sporting and Sir Tom Finney Girls players are in their first season of seven-a-side football Photo: Karen Tebbutt

“We started in the bottom tier, moved up and then down again, but we know what to expect in a seven-a-side competition now and we’ll be ready for next year.”

Sir Tom Finney manager Kim Barnes added: “It was a good game and a good experience. We had players missing but Foxhall were really accommodating.

“It’s been an up-and-down season and was tricky at the start going up to seven-side, but towards the end of the season we have improved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foxhall Sporting players Photo: Karen Tebbutt

The going may be tough at times but both managers are enjoying the journey.

Thomas explained: “We’ve still got four players who have been with us from the very beginning as cubs.

“We’ve added some more and now we have 11. If we can keep them all for next season I’ll be more than happy.

“I’d like to keep going as manager, 100 per cent, because you definitely get the bug.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sir Tom Finney Girls line-up Photo: Karen Tebbutt

Kim agrees and added: “Myself and Pam Baxter look after the team jointly. We’re playing mostly against boys in a mixed league but the girls really enjoy it.

“I’m new to coaching and my daughter was keen for me to give it a try. I do enjoy it and would like to keep going through the age levels.”

Both teams have two league games to play as well as tournaments to look forward to, though neither are involved in this weekend’s Hogan Cup/Plate finals at Bloomfield Road.

Arthur’s outstanding passing and creativity saw him named player of the match by the Foxhall Sporting parents, while the club’s player of the week was rock-solid defender Jensen.

The Sir Tom Finney players who battled hard while short of numbers all shared their player of the match award.